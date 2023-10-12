Israeli strikes have knocked Syria's two main airports out of service, Syrian regime media reported, in the first such attack since a weekend Hamas operation on Israel triggered fierce fighting.

The "simultaneous" strikes "damaged landing strips in the two airports, putting them out of service", regime media said on Thursday, citing an unidentified military source.

The latest strikes came as Hamas and Israel traded heavy fire for a sixth day, after hundreds of Hamas gunmen stormed across the Gaza border into Israel on Saturday and killed 1,200 people.

Blinken in Israel

They also came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Israel, and hours after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, in a telephone call with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al Assad, called on Arab and Islamic countries to cooperate in confronting Israel.