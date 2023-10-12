WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli strikes put Syria's two main airports out of service: regime media
Israeli strikes have repeatedly caused the grounding of flights at the airports in the capital Damascus and the northern city Aleppo, both of which are controlled by the Syrian regime.
Israeli strikes put Syria's two main airports out of service: regime media
The latest strikes came as Hamas and Israel traded heavy fire for a sixth day. / Photo: Reuters
October 12, 2023

Israeli strikes have knocked Syria's two main airports out of service, Syrian regime media reported, in the first such attack since a weekend Hamas operation on Israel triggered fierce fighting.

The "simultaneous" strikes "damaged landing strips in the two airports, putting them out of service", regime media said on Thursday, citing an unidentified military source.

The latest strikes came as Hamas and Israel traded heavy fire for a sixth day, after hundreds of Hamas gunmen stormed across the Gaza border into Israel on Saturday and killed 1,200 people.

RelatedGaza on the brink as Israeli strikes continue

Blinken in Israel

They also came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Israel, and hours after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, in a telephone call with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al Assad, called on Arab and Islamic countries to cooperate in confronting Israel.

Recommended

The military source cited by Syrian regime media described the strikes as a "desperate attempt" by Israel to "divert attention" away from the conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

During more than a decade of war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its northern neighbour, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions.

Israel rarely comments on individual strikes it carries out on Syria, but it has repeatedly said it would not allow its arch-foe Iran, which supports Assad's regime, to expand its footprint there.

Iran, which backs Hamas, on Saturday celebrated Hamas' assault on Israel, though it insisted it was not involved in it.

RelatedSeveral UN, aid group workers killed in ruthless Israeli strikes on Gaza
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package