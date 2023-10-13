Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas has warned against a "second Nakba" facing Palestinians after the Israeli army asked more than one million people to relocate ahead of a possible ground offensive.

Abbas "completely rejects the forced displacement of our people from the Gaza Strip, because it will be tantamount to a second Nakba for our people," he said on Friday, according to a statement published by the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The Nakba, or "catastrophe", refers to some 760,000 Palestinians who fled or were expelled from their homes during the 1948 war that coincided with Israel's creation.

His remarks came after the Israeli military dropped leaflets on blockaded Gaza, warning people to flee from the north, an area home to some 1.1 million people.

Abbas met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Amman on Friday.