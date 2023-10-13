Palestine President warns of 2nd 'Nakba' as Israel readies Gaza invasion
WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestine President warns of 2nd 'Nakba' as Israel readies Gaza invasionThe Nakba, or "catastrophe", refers to some 760,000 Palestinians expelled from their homes during the 1948 war coinciding with Israel's creation.
Palestinians look for survivors in the rubble of a destroyed building hit during an Israeli air strike as an injured woman is helped in Rafah in southern Gaza. Photo: AFP  / AFP
October 13, 2023

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas has warned against a "second Nakba" facing Palestinians after the Israeli army asked more than one million people to relocate ahead of a possible ground offensive.

Abbas "completely rejects the forced displacement of our people from the Gaza Strip, because it will be tantamount to a second Nakba for our people," he said on Friday, according to a statement published by the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The Nakba, or "catastrophe", refers to some 760,000 Palestinians who fled or were expelled from their homes during the 1948 war that coincided with Israel's creation.

His remarks came after the Israeli military dropped leaflets on blockaded Gaza, warning people to flee from the north, an area home to some 1.1 million people.

Abbas met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Amman on Friday.

RelatedExplained: A look-back at the Israeli invasions of Gaza
Recommended

Abbas's Palestinian Authority is seated in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank while Gaza is under the Hamas group.

Israeli forces have launched thousands of strikes on Gaza since Saturday, killing more than 1,530 people according to a health ministry toll.

The war erupted in the wake of cross-border attacks by Hamas militants, which killed more than 1,300 people, the Israeli military said.

RelatedIn photos: This is what Israel's bombs are doing to Gaza's children
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package