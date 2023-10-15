Israeli forces were able to eliminate the commander of an elite unit of Hamas’ Qassam Brigades responsible for the October 7 surprise attack, the Israeli army announced.

In a statement on Sunday , the Israeli army claimed that its “warplanes, under the intelligence guidance of the Shin Bet, killed last night in Gaza Bilal al Qudra, the commander of the Nakhaba force in the South Khan Younis battalion" of the Hamas.

According to the army, Qudra was responsible for the "raid on Kibbutz Nirim and Nir Oz.”

There was no comment from Hamas or Islamic Jihad regarding the Israeli army claims.

During the night, Israeli army added that it "attacked over a hundred military targets in the neighborhoods of Zeytun, Khan Younis and West Jablia", along with targets that harm the capabilities of Hamas such as headquarters and military compounds, dozens of launchers, anti-tank posts and observation posts.

Related Israel's use of white phosphorus on Gaza verified: Amnesty International

Over a million Gazans are evacuated to the south