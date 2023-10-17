Cartoonist Steve Bell, who has worked with the British daily The Guardian for over 40 years,has been fired for allegedly evoking anti-Semitic tropes in his artwork.

The cartoon spiked by the publication showed the Israeli prime minister preparing to operate on his own stomach that had a Gaza map drawn on it with a caption: 'Residents of Gaza, get out now', referring to the evacuation order.

Bell said he received an "ominous phone call" from the publication with a message "pound of flesh", referring to the Jewish character Shylock in Shakespeare's Merchant of Venice, hours after submitting the artwork.

“Just to explain. I filed this cartoon around 11am, possibly my earliest ever. Four hours later, on a train to Liverpool I received an ominous phone call from the desk with the strangely cryptic message "pound of flesh," Bell said on X.

"“I’m sorry, I don’t understand", I said and received this even more mysterious reply: ‘Jewish bloke; pound of flesh; antisemitic trope’. Clearly it was self-evident, anybody could see it..."

According to Bell, the cartoon was inspired by a 1966 David Levine cartoon of US President Lyndon Johnson, who was famed for lifting his shirt to show off a scar from his gall bladder surgery.