TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Record-breaking dive marks Turkish Republic's 100th anniversary
Turkish diver Sahika Ercumen sets a world record by diving 106 meters in field of variable weight with no fins in the Mediterranean.
Record-breaking dive marks Turkish Republic's 100th anniversary
The UN's Development Program previously declared Sahika Ercumen as Türkiye's ambassador for underwater life. / Photo: AA
October 17, 2023

Famous Turkish diver Sahika Ercumen has set a new world record in women's freediving on the 100th anniversary of Republic of Türkiye.

Ercumen, 38, set a record by diving 106 meters on Tuesday in the field of variable weight with no fins in the Turkish Mediterranean.

In her record attempt, she dived into a bay near Hatay to raise awareness for Türkiye's south which was devastated by major earthquakes in early 2023.

The previous holder in women's variable weight with no fins was Lena Balta as the Serbian athlete had set a 105-meter record in Egypt's Sharm el Sheikh in June 2022.

The Republic of Türkiye is set to celebrate its 100th anniversary on October 29.

Recommended
RelatedTurkish diver Sahika Ercumen breaks world record in Antalya

Ercumen previously broke a 100-meter world record in the same field in 2021.

The United Nations Development Program previously declared Ercumen as Türkiye's ambassador for underwater life.

In 2019, Ercumen was part of Türkiye's Third National Antarctic Science Expedition to dive for the Turkish polar base.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul