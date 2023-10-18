Thousands have protested across several countries against Israel's deadly strike on Al Ahli Arab hospital in besieged Gaza that killed at least 500 people and sparked anger across Middle East and beyond.

Palestinian security forces fired tear gas and stun grenades to disperse protesters in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah who were throwing rocks and chanting against President Mahmoud Abbas.

Angry over Israeli carnage in besieged Gaza, protesters were demanding Abbas's resignation and end to Palestinian Authority's cooperation with Israel in occupied West Bank.

Protests also took place in Türkiye, Iraq, Jordan, Iran, Lebanon, Tunisia, Spain, US and other countries.