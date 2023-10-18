WORLD
3 MIN READ
In pictures: Israeli massacre in Gaza ignites global protests
Israel bombs hospital in besieged Gaza, killing at least 500 Palestinians and sparking fury across the region and beyond.
In pictures: Israeli massacre in Gaza ignites global protests
Hundreds of people gather to protest against Israeli airstrike on Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza as Israeli attacks continue on its eleventh day, in front of Consulate General of Israel in Istanbul / Photo: AA
October 18, 2023

Thousands have protested across several countries against Israel's deadly strike on Al Ahli Arab hospital in besieged Gaza that killed at least 500 people and sparked anger across Middle East and beyond.

Palestinian security forces fired tear gas and stun grenades to disperse protesters in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah who were throwing rocks and chanting against President Mahmoud Abbas.

Angry over Israeli carnage in besieged Gaza, protesters were demanding Abbas's resignation and end to Palestinian Authority's cooperation with Israel in occupied West Bank.

Protests also took place in Türkiye, Iraq, Jordan, Iran, Lebanon, Tunisia, Spain, US and other countries.

Recommended
Related'Genocide': World reacts to Israel's strike on Gaza that killed 500
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package