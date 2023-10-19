WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iraqi who threw shoes at Bush offers 'gift' to anyone doing same with Biden
"Any journalist who throws a shoe at him [US President Joe Biden], I will give him a gift," Muntazer al-Zaidi writes on X, in response to a post seeking his whereabouts amid Biden's visit to Israel.
Iraqi who threw shoes at Bush offers 'gift' to anyone doing same with Biden
Zaidi, who gained  fame through the incident involving Bush, hurled his shoes at the then-US president to protest the invasion of his country.  / Others
October 19, 2023

Iraqi journalist Muntazer al-Zaidi who gained fame for hurling his shoes at then-US president George W. Bush in a news conference, has offered "a gift" for anyone who does the same with President Joe Biden.

"Any journalist who throws a shoe at him [Biden], I will give him a gift," al Zaidi wrote on X on Wednesday.

Al Zaidi was responding to a tweet asking where he is and that his famous action is needed again.

"Where's the man [al Zaidi] with the shoes? We need him more than ever," an X account asked, to which al Zaidi responded with his gift tweet.

In Arab culture, exposing the sole of a shoe to a person is a sign of disrespect. Tossing a shoe at someone is considered even more offensive.

Tempers soared across the Muslim world on Wednesday after Biden let Israel off the hook following the latter's strike on a Gaza hospital which killed nearly 500 Palestinians and wounded hundreds of others.

Biden, who delivered a full-fledged US backing for Israel in person during a solidarity visit to Tel Aviv, added to the fury visible on the streets of many countries since Israel began bombarding civilians in the tiny Palestinian enclave.

US invasion of Iraq

Recommended

One of the main reasons for the US invasion of Iraq was the false claim that then-Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction [WMDs].

A few years after the invasion, Bush admitted there were no WMDs in the Arab country.

Researchers estimate that nearly a half-million people were killed or died from causes directly attributable to the war in Iraq from 2003 through 2011.

Bush was never charged with anything.

"I wish we had found the weapons of mass destruction," he told CNN in an interview in 2010.

Zaidi served six months in jail for hurling his shoes at Bush.

He left for Lebanon after his release and went back to Iraq to run for a parliament seat, but lost.

RelatedGlobal protests berate Biden for Israel support despite Gaza carnage
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Venezuela starts giving military training for civilians amid soaring tensions with US
Trump warns Afghanistan of 'bad things' if it doesn't give back control on Bagram Air Base
Israel reportedly asks US to pressure Egypt to reduce military build-up in Sinai
India says Trump's H-1B visa price hike could disrupt Indian IT sectors, families in US
Iran says it will halt cooperation with IAEA after UN fails to lift sanctions
Türkiye has become 'the voice of oppressed' — Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan