BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Embattled property giant denies founders left China amid default fears
Country Garden has become the symbol of the crisis gripping the real estate sector in the world's second-largest economy.
Embattled property giant denies founders left China amid default fears
China's Country Garden says 'major uncertainties' over bond payments. Photo: AFP / AFP
October 19, 2023

Chinese property giant Country Garden has denied its founder and chairwoman had fled the country, as the debt-saddled builder flirts with a default that could send shockwaves through the industry.

One of China's biggest developers, Country Garden has racked up debts estimated at 1.43 trillion yuan ($196 billion) as of the end of 2022.

Unverified reports in Chinese financial media this week claimed founder Yang Guoqiang and his daughter Yang Huiyan — the company's chairwoman — had left China.

But the firm quashed the speculation on Thursday, saying "the founder... and the group's chair of the board of directors are currently working normally inside the country".

"This rumour was posted with ulterior motives on multiple online platforms, causing a negative impact," the firm said in an online statement.

"We... reserve the right to take legal action over malicious rumours," it added.

RelatedThe ghost of housing crash haunts China's economic forecast

Defaulted in 2021

Yang Huiyan took over as chair of Country Garden in March after her father stepped down from his position on the board.

But her company is now on the frontlines of China's property crisis that has seen a string of debt-laden builders either defaulting or threatening to do so.

Recommended

Bloomberg News reported last month that the billionaire boss of beleaguered builder China Evergrande — which defaulted in 2021 — was being held by police.

Country Garden was due Wednesday to repay $15.4 million in interest but had not given an official indication of whether it had done so by Thursday.

RelatedChina's economy shows signs of stabilisation as prices cool

Sales slump

Multiple news outlets, citing bondholders and anonymous sources, reported that the company had missed the deadline, putting it at risk of default.

Country Garden did not immediately respond to an AFP request seeking confirmation of the missed payment.

But the firm told Bloomberg on Wednesday that it "expects that it won't be able to meet all of its offshore payment obligations on time".

It blamed its struggles on "a deep correction in China's home market and its subdued sales".

Country Garden had 148 billion yuan in cash as of the end of June but it said it intends to use that to complete unfinished housing projects whose units were sold in advance, a common business model in China's property sector.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain