WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel evacuates embassies in Bahrain, Jordan, Morocco: state media
Amid Israel's ongoing relentless bombardment in Gaza, the country has evacuated several of its embassies in the Middle East.
Israel evacuates embassies in Bahrain, Jordan, Morocco: state media
Gaza is experiencing a dire humanitarian crisis, with no electricity, while water, food, fuel, and medical supplies are running out. / Photo: AA
October 19, 2023

Israel has evacuated several of its embassies in the Middle East, including in Bahrain, Jordan, and Morocco, according to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority's official website.

The Israeli authority further stated: "The embassy in Jordan was evacuated at the start of the war by the order of the Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and the Ministry's Director-General.”

The report came as Israel prepares for a ground assault on Gaza.

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant in a meeting with infantry soldiers on the Gaza border told the forces to "get organised, be ready" for an order to move in.

RelatedCan the Israel-Arab normalisation survive Tel Aviv’s bombing of Gaza?

Humanitarian crisis

The latest conflict in Gaza, under Israeli bombardment and blockade since Oct. 7, began when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air.

Recommended

It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in Gaza.

Gaza is experiencing a dire humanitarian crisis, with no electricity, while water, food, fuel, and medical supplies are running out.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" to ease the "epic human suffering."

At least 3,785 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza, while the figure stands at more than 1,400 people in Israel.

RelatedLive blog: UN's Guterres calls for immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package