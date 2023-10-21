Saturday, October 21, 2023

Israel is to immediately step up its strikes in Gaza to increase pressure on Hamas, a military spokesman has told a press conference.

"We have to enter the next phase of the war in the best conditions, not according to what anyone tells us. From today, we are increasing the strikes and minimising the danger," spokesman Admiral Daniel Hagari told a press conference.

1950 GMT — Israeli airstrike on refugee camp market results in casualties: Interior Ministry

An Israeli airstrike targeting a refugee camp market in central Gaza has resulted in fatalities and injuries, the Interior Ministry in the besieged enclave announced.

"There are fatalities and a significant number of injuries in the Israeli army's targeting of the Nusseirat Market in the central Gaza Strip," the ministry said on Telegram, without reporting the exact number of casualties.

Related reports from various local media outlets, including the Al Aqsa radio station, noted that the Israeli strike targeted a store called Akel, causing it and nearby shops to catch fire in the marketplace, which is located in the Nusseirat refugee camp.

The situation was compounded as ambulances faced challenges reaching the market in the wake of the Israeli airstrike.

1927 GMT —Situation in Gaza 'catastrophic': five UN agencies

The humanitarian situation in Gaza is "catastrophic," five United Nations agencies have said, calling for more international help as conditions deteriorate in the densely populated coastal enclave.

"More than 1.6 million people in Gaza are in critical need of humanitarian aid," said the statement from agencies including the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF, the children's agency.

"Children, pregnant women and the elderly remain the most vulnerable. Nearly half of Gaza's population are children," it added.

"Gaza was a desperate humanitarian situation before the most recent hostilities," it added.

"It is now catastrophic. The world must do more."

The other three agencies to sign the statement were the World Food Programme, the development agency UNDP and the UNFPA, the population fund.

1909 GMT — Hamas refuses discussion on hostages until end of aggression on Gaza

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said that it will not discuss the fate of Israeli soldiers being held hostage until Tel Aviv ends its "aggression" on Gaza.

The Gaza-based group's representative in Lebanon, Osama Hamdan, told reporters at its headquarters in Beirut that the release of two American hostages earlier this week was a reflection of Hamas' "moral commitment," justifying the move by citing "the circumstances of war."

Hamas' military arm, the Al Qassam Brigades, announced on Thursday that they had released two American hostages "for humanitarian reasons" in response to diplomatic efforts by Qatar.

1730 GMT — Turkish President, Hamas leader discuss latest situation in Gaza

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed the current situation in Gaza with Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, which governs the besieged enclave.

Erdogan told Haniyeh that Ankara is working to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches Gaza and that the wounded there can be brought to Türkiye for treatment if necessary, the Turkish Communications Directorate said on X.

The country is also endeavoring for a cease-fire as soon as possible between the sides in the current Israeli-Palestinian conflict, he also said.

He stressed that a permanent solution could not be achieved without the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital, the statement noted.

1724 GMT — Qatar says mediation will lead to Hamas hostage releases 'very soon'

Qatar, a key power in the efforts to release hostages seized by Hamas from Israel, believes they can be released "very soon" thanks to ongoing discussions, a Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman told the German Welt am Sonntag newspaper Saturday.

Doha's mediation played a key role in the release on Friday evening of two American hostages who had been held since the Palestinian resistance group's attack against Israel on October 7, with the Gulf state adding that it was in talks with Israel and Hamas.

"I can't promise you this will happen today or tomorrow or after tomorrow. But we are taking a path that will very soon lead to release of the hostages, especially civilians," Majed Al-Ansari said.

"We are currently working on an agreement under which all civilian hostages will be initially released," he added.

1715 GMT — Civilians in north Gaza will be linked to terrorists: Israel

The Israeli army has declared that anyone choosing to stay in northern Gaza and not go to the south under a previous evacuation order will be considered a partner of "terrorists" and may be killed.

The Israeli aircraft dropped "urgent warning" flyers into the besieged enclave, urging Palestinians in northern Gaza to move south.

"To the residents of the Gaza Strip," the Israeli army wrote.

"Being in the north of the Gaza Valley puts your lives in danger," it said, adding that "anyone who does not go to the south of the Gaza Valley and chooses not to stay in the northern area may be killed as an associate of the terrorist organisation."

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee confirmed that the statements written on the flyers belonged to the Israeli army.

1700 GMT — Arab leaders express anger over Israel's war on Gaza at Cairo summit

Egypt and Jordan have harshly criticised Israel over its actions in Gaza at a summit in Cairo, a sign that the two Western allies that made peace with Israel decades ago are losing patience with its two-week-old war against Hamas.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, who hosted the summit, again rejected any talk of driving Gaza's 2.3 million Palestinians into the Sinai Peninsula and warned against the “liquidation of the Palestinian cause." Jordan's King Abdullah II called Israel's siege and bombardment of Gaza “a war crime.”

Jordan's king delivered the same message, expressing his “unequivocal rejection” of any displacement of Palestinians.

The speeches reflected growing anger in the region, even among those with close ties to Israel who have often worked as mediators, as the war enters a third week with casualties mounting and no end in sight.

1356 GMT — Turkish president, NATO chief discuss latest developments in Gaza

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg have discussed the latest situation in Gaza over the phone, Türkiye's Communications Directorate on Saturday.

They also exchanged views on what needs to be done to prevent human rights violations in the ongoing conflict and the continued delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza, the directorate said on X.

Erdogan stressed that the stance of Western nations had increased human rights violations in Gaza, while underlining that the failure of countries to try to stop Israel would have irreparable consequences.

1328 GMT — Israel launches fresh attacks on southern Lebanon

Israel has launched fresh airstrikes against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese media.

The Israeli artillery units hit the town of Blida in the Marjayoun district, the Lebanese official news agency said.

An Anadolu correspondent on the ground reported that Israel launched missiles around Kfar Shuba region and the villages of Halta and Ghoraiba,

So far, 12 Hezbollah members and 3 Israeli soldiers have been killed in the clashes. A total of 3 civilians, including 1 journalist, died in Lebanon and 1 civilian died in Israel.

1220 GMT — UK foreign minister Cleverly calls for restraint from Israeli military

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said he had spoken to the Israeli government about its duty to respect international law and to preserve civilian lives in Gaza, and for its military to show restraint.

"The UK is clear and has been consistently clear that Israel has the right to self-defence and the right to secure the release of those who are kidnapped on October 7," Cleverly told the Cairo Peace Summit hosted by Egypt.

"We are also clear that we must work and they must work to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza, and that their actions are in accordance with international law."

"Despite the incredibly difficult circumstances, I have called for discipline and professionalism and restraint from the Israeli military," he added.

1203 GMT — French foreign minister says humanitarian corridor for Gaza is needed

French foreign minister Catherine Colonna has said that a humanitarian corridor is needed to deliver aid to civilians in Gaza and its establishment could lead to a ceasefire.

"The distribution of aid to civilian populations, starting with the most vulnerable, assumes a humanitarian corridor, which can lead to a ceasefire," she said at the Cairo Peace Summit hosted by Egypt on the escalating war between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza.

1130 GMT - Death toll in Gaza due to Israeli attacks reaches over 4,300

The death toll in Gaza due to the ongoing Israeli attacks has climbed to 4,385, Health Ministry officials in the besieged enclave have said.

The ministry said that 1,756 children were among the people killed in the Israeli attacks.

The conflict in Gaza, under Israeli bombardment and blockade since October 7, began when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air.

It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers.

1143 GMT — Israel-Palestine conflict requires new guarantee mechanism: Turkish foreign minister

The Israel-Palestine conflict requires a new guarantee mechanism, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

Addressing the Cairo Peace Summit in Egypt, Fidan said the Israel-Palestine conflict requires a new guarantee mechanism and it is necessary to guarantee steps taken by parties for just peace.

Türkiye will never allow the sufferings of Palestinians to continue, he added. He said that if Israeli attacks were to continue, these attacks would threaten global stability and peace with geographical escalation.

1139 GMT — Fuel will not be brought into Gaza: Israeli army

An Israeli army spokesman said that fuel will not be brought into Gaza as part of instructions from the Israeli political leadership. Israel stopped the entry of fuel into Gaza on October 7 amid warnings from the UN and international human rights groups.

In a statement Avichay Adraee, the Israeli army spokesman, claimed: “The humanitarian situation in Gaza is under control.”

"We appeal to the residents of the northern Gaza Strip to go south,” the spokesman said, adding that the “humanitarian aid will go in there and we will continue to intensify the strikes on the northern Gaza Strip.”

“Under directives from the political level, food, medicine and water were transported through the Rafah crossing,” he said.

1129 GMT — Palestinian health ministry concerned over exclusion of fuel from aid reaching Gaza

The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza has issued a statement stressing that the exclusion of fuel from humanitarian aid reaching the enclave will leave the lives of the sick and wounded in danger.

"We appeal to the international community and Egypt to work immediately to bring in fuel and emergency health needs before more victims are lost in hospitals," the statement said.

1108 GMT — Saudi Arabia rejects Israel's 'attempts at forced displacement' of Palestinians in Gaza

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister has said that he rejected "attempts at forced displacement" of the people of Gaza by Israel.

The summit is being held in Egypt as Israel prepares a ground assault on Gaza following Hamas' operation that killed 1,400 people.

More than 4,300 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's counteroffensive, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, amid a growing humanitarian crisis.

1055 GMT — Greek PM says peace process in Middle East should resume

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has told a Cairo Peace Summit that a peace process over the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians should resume on the basis of a two-state solution.

"No military intervention can replace a viable political solution," Mitsotakis added, during the summit which is being held in Egypt as Israel prepares a ground assault on Gaza.

1046 GMT — Italy's Meloni says conflict in Middle East must not escalate

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said that the international community must avoid an escalation in the war between Israel and Hamas and set a roadmap towards the two states solution.

Meloni made the remarks while speaking in Egypt at the Cairo International Summit for peace in the Middle East.

1023 GMT — Bodies of 43 unidentified Palestinians buried in mass grave

The bodies of at least 43 unidentified Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza have been buried in a mass grave, the government media office in Gaza said.

“This is the second time that dozens of unidentified Palestinians have been buried since the beginning of the war," Salama Marouf, the head of the media office, told Anadolu.

The accumulation of bodies in the courtyards, rooms and refrigerators of hospitals prompted residents of the besieged enclave to dig mass graves in the gardens of their homes, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

1009 GMT — Death toll in Gaza 84 percent higher than 50-day conflict in 2014: UN report