Nearly 200 Israelis have rallied in Tel Aviv to demand the release of detainees held by Hamas in besieged Gaza and the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said on Saturday the demonstration took place near the Israeli Defence Ministry building.

Protesters demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and blamed him for the current situation.

Netanyahu has been facing protests in Israel since the start of the year almost every week over his controversial judicial overhaul plan.

Hamas' armed wing, Al Qassam Brigades, said on October 17 that it is holding as many as 250 Israelis in captivity.

The Al Qassam Brigades released two Americans on humanitarian grounds on Friday, which it said was in response to efforts by Qatar.