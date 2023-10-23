WORLD
Israel's 'unusual weapons' against Palestinians in Gaza cause severe burns
Medical staff in the besieged Palestinian enclave say severe burn marks have been found on the bodies of those killed and wounded in Israel's air strikes.
Smoke rises after Israeli warplanes hit an area in Rafah, Gaza on October 22, 2023. Search and rescue efforts by civil defense teams and locals began after the attack. / Photo: AA
October 23, 2023

Israel has been using “unusual weapons” that cause severe burns to the bodies of victims, Gaza’s Health Ministry has said.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf al Qudra said in a statement that “medical staff monitored the usage of unusual weapons that caused severe burns to the bodies of the martyrs and wounded.”

Israel has not commented so far on the statements.

In a separate statement, al Qudra warned of “serious complications” that could claim the lives of more than 1,000 patients with kidney failure if fuel supplies are not made available to hospitals and the healthcare sector.

“Failure to introduce fuel to hospitals will cause serious complications that will result in the lives of 1,100 kidney failure patients, including 38 children,” he said.

He called on citizens who "have any amount of diesel to urgently donate fuel to hospitals to save the lives of the wounded and sick."

Rising death toll

Recommended

The Israeli army continues to target Gaza with intensive air strikes that have destroyed entire neighbourhoods, killing 4,651 Palestinians, including 1,873 children and 1,023 women, and injuring 14,245, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

An unspecified number of people are also trapped under the rubble.

The conflict in Gaza, which has been under Israeli bombardment and a total blockade since October 7, began when the Palestinian group Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea and air.

It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron in Gaza.

More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed in the conflict.

SOURCE:AA
