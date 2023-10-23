Israel has been using “unusual weapons” that cause severe burns to the bodies of victims, Gaza’s Health Ministry has said.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf al Qudra said in a statement that “medical staff monitored the usage of unusual weapons that caused severe burns to the bodies of the martyrs and wounded.”

Israel has not commented so far on the statements.

In a separate statement, al Qudra warned of “serious complications” that could claim the lives of more than 1,000 patients with kidney failure if fuel supplies are not made available to hospitals and the healthcare sector.

“Failure to introduce fuel to hospitals will cause serious complications that will result in the lives of 1,100 kidney failure patients, including 38 children,” he said.

He called on citizens who "have any amount of diesel to urgently donate fuel to hospitals to save the lives of the wounded and sick."

