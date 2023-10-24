A local security secretary and 12 police officers were shot dead in Guerrero state, authorities has said, the worst episode in a day of violence across southwestern Mexico that killed at least 22 people.

Another person was slain in the Guerrero state capital and five people, including a police officer, were killed in the neighboring state of Michoacan, officials said on Monday.

Eleven people were initially reported killed in the attack in El Papayo, which is in the Guerrero township of Coyuca de Benitez on the Pacific Coast. Hours later, the state prosecutor's office said two more police officers had died.

The secretary for security of Coyuca de Benitez was among those slain, said Gabriel Hernandez Mendoza, state deputy prosecutor for investigations. He gave no further details.

Rigoberto Acosta Gonzalez, an academic and community leader, was reported shot to death in Chilpancingo, the Guerrero state capital 60 miles (95 kilometres) northeast of Coyuca de Benitez.

In Michoacan, north of Guerrero, at least five people, including a police officer, were fatally shot and two others were injured, the office of the state’s attorney general said on X, formerly Twitter.

Hundreds of police are killed

Despite the government sending more than 2,000 National Guard troops and military personnel last month, Michoacan remains one of the deadliest states in Mexico, according to the National Security Department.