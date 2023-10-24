Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has told France's Emmanuel Macron that the international community must halt Israel's "aggression" on Gaza.

"We urge you, President Macron, to stop this aggression," Abbas said on Tuesday after the two leaders held talks in Ramallah dominated by the conflict that has left thousands of civilians dead in Gaza.

The Palestinian leader strongly condemned Israeli air strikes which he said "kill innocent civilians in a barbaric way".

Abbas said Israel "and the countries that support it are responsible for the conflict". He added that there should be an "international peace conference" on Gaza.

Macron told reporters that "nothing can justify" the suffering of civilians in the Palestinian territory since the October 7.

Earlier in Jerusalem, Macron defended Israel's right to defend itself against Hamas.