Israel has not launched the ground invasion of Gaza yet. Still, it has said it is preparing for the next combat stage after relentlessly bombing Gaza, killing more than 7,300 people, including children. It came after an attack by Hamas on southern Israel on October 7, which killed at least 1,400 people. Hamas has taken an estimated 200 hostages from 25 countries.

According to the Middle East Eye, Israel is set to flood Hamas tunnels with a type of nerve gas or chemical weapon under the surveillance of US Delta Force commandos as part of a surprise attack on Gaza.

"The plan hinges on the element of surprise to decisively win the battle, using internationally forbidden gases, particularly nerve gas, and chemical weapons. Large quantities of nerve gas would be pumped into the tunnels," a senior Arab source told the MEE.

The source also said the US Delta Force will oversee the operation. The nerve gas that will be pumped into Hamas tunnels will be capable of paralysing bodily movements for six to 12 hours.

In addition, Israel also plans to use innovative "sponge bombs" in its efforts to combat the network of Hamas tunnels under Gaza, according to the Telegraph.

The Israeli army has been testing these chemical bombs, which don't contain explosives but are designed to seal tunnel gaps and entrances. These "sponge bombs" create a sudden expansion of foam that then hardens.

The Israeli army will reportedly deploy them in the tunnel networks to prevent ambushes by sealing off potential entry points for Hamas fighters, known as the "Gaza Metro".

Although not outlawed, the use of sponge bombs is not without risk. The chemical-based foam can be hazardous, and some Israeli soldiers have lost their eyesight.

Nerve gases, on the other hand, of all kinds have been outlawed by both the Hague and Geneva Conventions.

Israeli chemical weapon inventory

A US Central Intelligence Agency document made public by the Foreign Policy magazine showed that the intelligence agency possessed substantial evidence dating back to the 1980s, indicating that Israel maintained an inventory of chemical and biological weapons.