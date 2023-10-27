Turkish drone-manufacturer Baykar has announced that its new model of unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), the Bayraktar TB3, completed its first flight to mark the country's centenary.

"On the Republic of Türkiye's centennial, the Bayraktar TB3 unmanned aerial vehicle successfully completed its maiden flight," Selcuk Bayraktar, the firm's chief technology officer, said on X on Friday.

The TB3, a short-runway-capable version of another one of Baykar's drones, the TB2, took off from an air strip in northwestern Türkiye.

"It is the first of its kind, boasting the ability to fold its wings and capable of landing and taking off from a ship," Baykar noted.