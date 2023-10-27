WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel's actions in Gaza indicate 'intent to commit war crimes' — Fahrettin Altun
Israel's blackout of communication channels in besieged Palestinian enclave "is an attempt to hide the ugly truth of Israeli destruction of civilian lives," says head of Turkish Communications Directorate.
Israel's actions in Gaza indicate 'intent to commit war crimes' — Fahrettin Altun
Israel is showing once again that it is not interested in protecting civilians or respecting basic human rights, says Altun. / Photo: AA
October 27, 2023

Türkiye has said that Israel's blackout, intended to prevent all international communication channels connecting Gaza to the outside world "clearly indicates an intent to commit war crimes."

"This is an attempt to hide the ugly truth of Israeli destruction of civilian lives," Fahrettin Altun, Turkish communications director said late on Friday after Israel announced expanding its land "operations" inside besieged Gaza.

Israel is showing once again that it is not interested in protecting civilians or respecting basic human rights, Altun wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"The complete cutoff of landline, mobile, and internet communications in the Gaza Strip signals the latest stage in Israel's military campaign against Palestinians."

The Turkish reaction came after Israel cut communication services in Gaza, following a heavy round of air strikes that lit up the night sky over the darkened territory.

Paltel, the largest telecommunications provider in Gaza said, "All telecommunication services including landline, mobile, and internet have been lost in the Gaza Strip" due to a continuous intensive Israeli bombardment.

"Gaza is currently blacked out," it said.

The Red Crescent Society said it had completely lost contact with its Gaza operations room and its teams operating there, and Gaza's authorities said that rescue crews were unable to receive emergency calls.

The Turkish official said while Israeli military continues heavy bombardment on the tiny Palestinian enclave "its simultaneous effort to destroy communications is a blatant attack on the most fundamental human rights and values."

Recommended
RelatedUN overwhelmingly votes for aid truce in Israel's war on Gaza

West 'complicit in this crime'

Altun also accused the Western countries of continued inaction in the face of "this assault that renders them complicit in this crime."

"The reckless disregard for the humanity of the people in Gaza and the collective punishment unleashed upon them are unconscionable and indefensible."

He said those who oppose any restrictions on Israel's ability to attack indiscriminately and without any consequences "must take another look at where they stand."

"They must realise that their enabling stance in these horrible days will go down as a permanent stain in their history."

Calling for an immediate halt to Israeli aggression on Gaza, Altun said the world powers supporting atrocities on Palestinians "have no moral high ground to lecture anyone from now on."

RelatedLive blog: Hamas says fighting Israeli 'ground incursion' inside Gaza
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail