WORLD
3 MIN READ
No reason to justify targeting hospitals: UK-based NGO Oxfam
Israeli army released audio and video materials that claimed the Al Shifa Hospital is being used by Hamas for "terrorist activities", indicating a possibility of strikes on the medical centre.
No reason to justify targeting hospitals: UK-based NGO Oxfam
Some 70 percent of the deaths in Gaza are women and children, according to official figures. / Photo: AA Archive
October 28, 2023

Nothing justifies targeting hospitals, Oxfam said amid reports of a possible Israeli strike on Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

"We think there is no reason to justify targeting hospitals, especially the hospital includes thousands of refugees taking it as shelter," said the spokesperson.

The Palestinian resistance group denied those claims and urged the UN to take action against potential strikes as the hospital is sheltering thousands of civilians.

The Shifa Medical Complex is a governmental medical complex that is considered the largest medical health institution within Gaza. The complex is located in the Central western part of Gaza City.

It includes three specialised hospitals –– the Surgery Hospital, the Internal Medicine Hospital and the Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital.

The Israeli military claimed that Hamas's central command "is located beneath Shifa Hospital in Gaza.”

Hamas stressed that the allegations paved the way for targeting a hospital that contains thousands of wounded.

In addition, the hospital is currently a refuge for thousands of civilians taking shelter from the fierce Israeli bombing of Gaza.

RelatedRise in inequality could push 250M more into extreme poverty: Oxfam

Communications services completely cut

Recommended

Meanwhile, the Israeli army announced that ground forces would expand activities in Gaza during the night –– a signal that a long-feared ground operation may have begun.

Communications and internet services in Gaza were completely cut off late Friday amid heavy Israeli bombing of feeder lines, towers and networks, according to the Palestine Telecommunications Company.

Ooredoo Palestine, a mobile network operator in the West Bank, said its cell phone services were completely cut off from Gaza late Friday.

The conflict in Gaza began October 7 when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood –– a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea and air.

Hamas said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched a relentless bombardment of Hamas targets in Gaza.

Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have been running out of food, water, medicine, and fuel, and aid convoys recently allowed into Gaza have carried only a fraction of what is needed.

Nearly 8,800 people have been killed in the conflict, including at least 7,326 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis. Some 70 percent of the deaths in Gaza are women and children, according to official figures.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail