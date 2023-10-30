WORLD
3 MIN READ
US forces in Mideast are attacked due to 'wrong American policies': Iran
US forces have come under repeated attack in Iraq and Syria since Palestinian group Hamas poured across the Gaza border on October 7.
US forces in Mideast are attacked due to 'wrong American policies': Iran
Iran has repeatedly warned of the expansion of the Hamas-Israel war to other parts of the region. / Photo: Reuters
October 30, 2023

Iran has said attacks on US forces in Iraq and elsewhere in the region were a result of "wrong American policies" including support for Israel in its war against Hamas.

US forces have come under repeated attack in Iraq and Syria since Hamas fighters poured across the Gaza border on October 7, according to Israeli officials.

Israel has in response unleashed a withering bombing campaign against the Palestinian enclave that the Gaza-based Health Ministry said on Monday has killed 8,306 people.

"The attack on American bases in the region, especially in Iraq, is the result of wrong American policies in the region, which we hope it will correct," said Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanani.

He said the attacks were carried out by groups against "the US presence in the region and seriously opposed to American support for the crimes of the Zionist regime (Israel)".

"You reap what you sow," he said, urging the United States to "stop" backing Israel.

Iran, which backs Hamas financially and militarily, has hailed the October 7 attacks as a "success" but denied any involvement.

Iran army's chief of staff Mohammad Bagheri on Monday said Hamas was "ready for an Israeli ground attack".

RelatedUS claims to have hit 'Iranian targets' in Syria
Recommended

Anti-Israel protest

Earlier on Monday, some 200 protesters including Iranian Jews gathered at a synagogue in Tehran calling for a ceasefire and condemning "the massacre of children, women and defenceless people".

Iran has repeatedly warned of the expansion of the Hamas-Israel war to other parts of the region.

The White House has accused Tehran of "actively facilitating" attacks on US forces in the Middle East.

On Thursday, the US military said it had struck two facilities in eastern Syria used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and affiliated groups.

President Ebrahim Raisi has said Iran sees it as "its duty to support the resistance groups" but insisted that they "are independent in their opinion, decision and action".

The United States has around 2,500 troops in Iraq and some 900 in Syria as part of efforts to prevent a resurgence of Daesh.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington