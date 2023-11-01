The Arab world has condemned Israeli air strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza which left hundreds dead and wounded.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia condemned in "the strongest terms the inhumane targeting by the Israeli occupation forces of the Jabalia camp," according to a statement by its Foreign Ministry.

It pointed out that "preventing bloodshed, protecting civilians and stopping military operations are urgent priorities that cannot be accepted for any procrastination or obstruction. Failure to immediately adhere to them will inevitably lead to a humanitarian catastrophe for which the Israeli occupation and the international community bear responsibility."

United Arab Emirates

In a Foreign Ministry statement, the United Arab Emirates condemned "the severity of the bombing carried out by Israel on the Jabalia camp in the Gaza Strip," warning that "the continuation of the senseless bombing will lead the region to repercussions that are difficult to remedy."

It stressed "the necessity of an immediate ceasefire to prevent bloodshed."

Qatar

Doha strongly condemned "the Israeli occupation's bombing of the Jabalia camp in Gaza," according to a statement by its Foreign Ministry.

It described the attack as "a new massacre against the defenseless Palestinian people and called on the international community to act quickly to stop the killing and destruction."

It stressed that the bombing "constitutes a dangerous escalation in the course of confrontations and would undermine mediation and de-escalation efforts and portend more tension, violence and instability."

Egypt

The country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it "strongly condemns Israel's inhumane targeting of an entire residential square in Jabalia camp in northern Gaza that left hundreds killed and injured."

The ministry considered the bombing of a residential area "a blatant violation of international law" which will exacerbate the situation.

It urged countries and relevant international bodies to condemn the attack and the international community to shoulder responsibility for providing protection to Palestinian civilians.

Jordan

Amman, in a Foreign Ministry statement, condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli "aggression" that targeted the Jabalia camp.