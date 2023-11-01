WORLD
'Dozens killed' in second Israeli strike on Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza
A day after Israel acknowledged carrying out a previous attack on the camp, Gaza's Health Ministry said there were "dozens of martyrs and injured" in a second bombing "by the occupation planes".
Images obtained by AFP news agency showed dozens of rescuers pulling bodies and injured out of ruined buildings around another major hole left by Wednesday's shelling. / AFP
November 1, 2023

Gaza's Health Ministry has said a second Israeli bombing raid in two days killed and wounded "dozens" at the territory's biggest refugee camp.

It said there were "dozens of martyrs and injured in a bombing by the occupation planes" at the Jabalia camp on Wednesday, a day after Israel acknowledged carrying out a prior devastating strike.

Rescuers said "whole families" were killed, but casualty details could not be immediately confirmed. Israel's military did not comment.

The region's Health Ministry says more than 50 people were killed in Tuesday's attack.

The Hamas military wing said that seven of its hostages, including three with foreign passports, were also killed in the attack.

'Latest atrocity'

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths denounced the Jabalia strike after a two-day visit to Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories.

"This is just the latest atrocity to befall the people of Gaza where the fighting has entered an even more terrifying phase, with increasingly dreadful humanitarian consequences," Griffiths said in a statement.

He said "the world seems unable, or unwilling, to act," adding "this cannot go on. We need a step change."

Griffiths said: "We need the warring parties to agree to pauses in the fighting" so that desperately needed relief aid can get into the Palestinian territory of 2.4 million people.

Israel said Tuesday's strike killed a senior Hamas commander based in Jabalia, Ibrahim Biari, "who was one of those who directed the murderous terrorist attack on October 7."

Israel says that 1,400 people, mainly civilians, were killed, and more than 240 people taken hostage in the Hamas attacks.

It has since launched daily air and ground raids which has left more than 8,700 Palestinians dead, including more than 6,000 women and children.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
