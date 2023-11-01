Gaza's Health Ministry has said a second Israeli bombing raid in two days killed and wounded "dozens" at the territory's biggest refugee camp.

It said there were "dozens of martyrs and injured in a bombing by the occupation planes" at the Jabalia camp on Wednesday, a day after Israel acknowledged carrying out a prior devastating strike.

Rescuers said "whole families" were killed, but casualty details could not be immediately confirmed. Israel's military did not comment.

The region's Health Ministry says more than 50 people were killed in Tuesday's attack.

The Hamas military wing said that seven of its hostages, including three with foreign passports, were also killed in the attack.

Related Arab world condemns Israeli massacre in Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp

'Latest atrocity'