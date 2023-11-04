WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli strikes on UN school in Gaza kills several, injures scores
The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees says "at least one strike hit the school yard where there were tents for displaced families" and "another strike hit inside the school where women were baking bread."
Israeli strikes on UN school in Gaza kills several, injures scores
Locals carry out search and rescue operations after an Israeli attack hits en-Neccar family apartment in Khan Yunis, Gaza. / Photo: AA
November 4, 2023

The Health Ministry in the blockaded Gaza has said at least 15 people were killed when a UN school sheltering thousands of displaced Palestinians was hit by an Israeli strike.

"The massacre at the Al Fakhura school committed by the occupation (Israel) this morning left 15 martyrs and 70 wounded," ministry spokesman Ashraf al Qudra told a press conference on Saturday.

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees said its school is being used as a "shelter for displaced families".

"At least one strike hit the school yard where there were tents for displaced families. Another strike hit inside the school where women were baking bread," UNRWA said in a statement.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military about hitting the school in Jabalia refugee camp.

Around 1.4 million people displaced

Recommended

On Thursday, UNRWA said four of its schools in Gaza housing people displaced by the war had been damaged by Israeli bombings.

An estimated 1.4 million people have been displaced in four weeks of war, out of the territory's 2.4 million residents, with many crammed into schools or hospitals.

The Health Ministry said on Saturday at least 9,488 people have been killed across Gaza, the majority civilians, since Israel started pounding the territory on October 7.

The conflict began when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood against Israel, a surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air, which Hamas said was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians.

Since then, the Israeli military has relentlessly bombarded Gaza and cut water and electricity supplies, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling siege since 2007.

RelatedPower generators in Gaza's Kamal Adwan Hospital shut down from lack of fuel
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood