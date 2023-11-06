Monday, November 6, 2023

1810 GMT— US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have discussed the potential for "tactical pauses" in strikes on Gaza during talks, according to a spokesperson.

White House spokesperson John Kirby said more Americans are expected to exit Gaza on Monday as more aid enters the territory.

Biden and Netanyahu also discussed the situation in the occupied West Bank, Kirby said.

More updates 👇

2203 GMT — Jewish New Yorkers occupy Statue of Liberty to demand Gaza ceasefire

Hundreds of US Jewish activists peacefully occupied New York's Statue of Liberty to demand a ceasefire by Israel and an end to the "genocidal bombardment" of civilians in Gaza.

Dressed in black T-shirts emblazoned with the slogans "Jews demand ceasefire now" or "Not in our name," the protestors unfurled banners reading "The whole world is watching" and "Palestinians should be free" at the base of New York's iconic landmark.

The huge copper statue sits on Liberty Island at the entrance to New York Harbor.

2201 GMT — Jordan's king warns over expansion of Israel-Gaza war

Jordan’s King Abdullah II warned against the expansion of Israel’s war on Gaza as Israeli forces intensified their onslaught on the Palestinian enclave.

The monarch made the comment in the Belgian capital Brussels during his meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, according to the Jordanian Royal Court.

King Abdullah said that "everyone is paying the price for the absence of a political solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict."

2141 GMT — European Council president highlights soaring civilian death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza

European Council President Charles Michel pointed to the soaring civilian death toll from Israel’s bombardment of Gaza in a speech at a European Union Ambassadors Conference in Brussels.

“Israel is a friend and ally. It is a democracy. We will always support Israel’s right to defend itself in accordance with international law, especially international humanitarian law,” said Michel.

He warned, however, that "every measure must be taken to ensure that civilians are not targeted. And this includes international staff and medical staff.”

Michel noted that since the beginning of the war on Oct. 7, 88 aid workers have been killed.

2133 GMT — UAE to set up field hospital in Gaza with 150-bed capacity

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced the establishment of a fully equipped field hospital in Gaza to treat Palestinians injured during the Israeli attacks.

According to the UAE's official news agency, WAM, the initiative is a directive from the country's president, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. The field hospital, part of the Emirati humanitarian operation named "Gallant Knight 3," aims to provide medical assistance to the Palestinians.

WAM reported that five cargo planes left Abu Dhabi for the Egyptian Al Arish airport, which is in proximity to Gaza, carrying the necessary equipment and medical supplies for the hospital.

1859 GMT — Hamas will keep governing Gaza, says group official in Lebanon

Hamas will not accept a puppet government in Gaza and will remain in the territory, said a leader of the Palestinian group in Lebanon.

"To those who think that Hamas will disappear, Hamas will remain entrenched in the conscience of our people, and no force on Earth can annihilate or marginalise it," Osama Hamdan told a news conference on Monday.

The senior Hamas official said Israel ally the United States planned to replace its rule in Gaza, likening such a move to Nazi Germany's puppet state in France during World War II.

"Our people will not allow the United States to impose its plans to create an administration that suits it and that suits the occupation (Israel), and our people will not accept a new Vichy government," he said.

1853 GMT — Israel minister's Gaza nuclear comment was wholly unacceptable: US

The United States condemned as "wholly unacceptable" comments by a junior member of the Israeli cabinet who appeared to voice openness to the idea of Israel carrying out a nuclear strike on Gaza.

"We continue to believe that it is important for all sides of this conflict to refrain from hateful rhetoric," deputy State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel told a media briefing.

1835 GMT — Hamas claims to destroy 27 Israeli military vehicles in past 2 days

The Hamas group's armed wing Qassam Brigades said its fighters destroyed 27 Israeli military vehicles in Gaza in the past two days.

"Our Mujahideen (fighters) destroyed 27 Israeli military vehicles partially or completely in the past 48 hours in the fighting axes (in Gaza)," Qassam Brigades' spokesperson Abu Obeida said in a statement.

1811 GMT — Iran president to attend summit in Saudi on Gaza: source

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is expected to attend a summit in the Saudi capital on Sunday to address the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a source familiar with the preparations told AFP.

The summit is being organised by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), a 57-member bloc of majority Muslim countries based in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah.

The OIC has repeatedly spoken out against attacks on civilians in Gaza, where Israel is bombarding since October 7.

1720 GMT — Gaza becoming a 'graveyard for children': UN chief

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the protection of civilians "must be paramount" in the conflict between Israel and Palestine, warning that Gaza was becoming "a graveyard for children."

"Ground operations by the Israeli army and continued bombardment are hitting civilians, hospitals, refugee camps, mosques, churches and UN facilities – including shelters. No one is safe," Guterres told reporters on Monday.

He said clear violations of international humanitarian law were being committed and again appealed for a humanitarian ceasefire.

1730 GMT — Turkish foreign minister discuss Gaza conflict with European counterparts

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is engaging in diplomatic efforts to find a solution to the human tragedy in Gaza as Israel continues relentless attacks on the blockaded enclave.

Fidan held separate phone calls with his Dutch counterpart Hanke Bruins Slot and Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky to discuss the latest situation in the region, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan told Slot that a full cease-fire should be declared as soon as possible and humanitarian aid need to be delivered to Gaza immediately, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

He also said that joint effort should be made to prevent the escalating tension in Gaza from turning into a regional crisis.

1720 GMT — US says 'thousands' of civilians killed or wounded in Gaza

The United States acknowledged there have been "thousands" of civilian casualties in Gaza as Israel indiscriminately bombards the narrow coastal territory, but did not provide an exact figure.

"As it relates to civilian casualties in Gaza... we know the numbers are in the thousands," Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder told journalists.

"This is a reason why it has been a point of emphasis with the Israelis and others in the region on how important it is to get humanitarian assistance and aid into Gaza," Ryder said.

1712 GMT — 88 UN workers killed in Israeli-Palestinian war: statement

Eighty-eight UN relief workers have been killed so far in the Israel's war on Gaza, United Nations' agency chiefs said, calling for a ceasefire.

"For almost a month, the world has been watching the unfolding situation in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory in shock and horror at the spiralling numbers of lives lost and torn apart," the heads of 18 UN organisations including UNICEF and the World Health Organization said in a rare joint statement.

"Scores of aid workers have been killed since October 7 including 88 UNRWA colleagues — the highest number of United Nations fatalities ever recorded in a single conflict," they said, referring to the UN relief and works agency for Palestinian refugees.

1708 GMT — Israeli army kills 3 Palestinians in occupied West Bank

Israeli forces killed three Palestinians and critically injured a forth in the city of Tulkarem in the northern occupied West Bank.

According to official Palestinian news agency Wafa, Israeli special forces soldiers covertly entered Tulkarem, stopped a Palestinian car, and opened fire on the four Palestinians inside.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the three Palestinians as Jihad Shihada, 24, Ezzeddine Awad, 22, and Qasim Rajab, 20.

Locals in the city mourned the three men and declared a general strike.

1541 GMT — Hamas says launched 16 rockets from Lebanon at Israel

Hamas fighters fired 16 rockets from Lebanon towards northern Israel, the Palestinian resistance group's armed wing announced, saying they targeted areas south of the Israeli coastal city of Haifa.

The Qassam Brigades said that the strikes came "in response to the occupation's (Israel's) massacres and its aggression against our people in Gaza".

The Israeli army meanwhile reported about 30 projectiles had been fired at northern Israel from Lebanon, adding that it fired back at the direction they had been launched from.

1608 GMT — Lebanon to file war crime complaint against Israel with UNSC

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib described Israel's killing of Lebanese civilians as a "war crime."

On Sunday, Israel struck a civilian car in southern Lebanon, killing three children and their grandmother, according to Lebanese media.

Bou Habib stated that his country will file a formal complaint with the UN Security Council about the killing of Lebanese civilians, the Lebanese official news agency NNA reported.

"Israel's killing of children and civilians is a war crime that clearly reflects its policy of intentionally targeting families, children, medics and journalists," the top diplomat added.

Related Lebanon's Hezbollah says fired on Israeli positions

1555 GMT — Israeli police officer fatally stabbed in East Jerusalem

An Israeli border police officer died after being stabbed by a Palestinian in front of a police station in the occupied East Jerusalem, police said.

Police said that "a terrorist armed with a knife stabbed border police officers at the Shalem police station" and that police "neutralised the terrorist".

Police said the 20-year-old border police officer died of her injuries after being taken to hospital. Another soldier, also 20, suffered light injuries.

1543 GMT — Child killed as Israeli air strike targets Al Shifa Hospital building in Gaza

At least one child was killed after Israeli warplanes hit one of the buildings of Al Shifa Hospital complex in Gaza City, local authorities said.

"The Israeli occupation hits Al Quds building in Al Shifa Hospital complex," the Gaza-based Palestinian government's media office said in a statement, adding that the building was hosting hundreds of patients, medical staff and displaced people.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry in Gaza said the Israeli air strike on the Al-Quds building in Al-Shifa Hospital left one child dead and five others, including a woman, injured.

1521 GMT — Supporting Tel Aviv's war, Zelenskyy says Israel can go 'beyond laws'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that "where there are terrorists, there are no rules."

"When we talk about laws and rules, where there are terrorists, there are no rules. Everything is beyond laws," Zelenskyy said during an interview with NBC News, in response to a question of whether he thinks Israel is following international law.

Zelenskyy said they are looking at the situation in Gaza as if it is something new, but that the situation is not new at all.

"It's a fire that has been burning between Israel and Palestine, and some people are still throwing matches into this fire, and I’m sure that Russia was behind in sponsoring Hamas, and Iran too. That’s who is to blame," Zelenskyy further said.

Zelenskyy also said everybody is trying to "say their own lies and fight against the enemy” using all their efforts to finish the war and sit down at the negotiation table.

Read more here

1411 GMT— Gaza-Egypt border crossing reopened for evacuations: Hamas

The Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt has reopened to allow the evacuation of foreigners, dual nationals and wounded Palestinians from the territory being shelled by Israeli forces, Hamas said.

The terminal was opened for three days on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday last week to allow dozens of wounded Palestinians and hundreds of foreign passport holders to cross before closing Saturday and Sunday amid a dispute over the passage of ambulances.

Sources within the resistance group Hamas said the crossing reopened after an agreement with Israel — secured with Egyptian mediation — to allow the evacuation of 30 wounded people.

Six ambulances arrived at the Egyptian side of the crossing on Monday carrying wounded Palestinians to be transported to hospitals, a border official told AFP.

1412 GMT — Aid reaching Gaza 'too small to match massive needs': EU

The European Commission head announced that the EU is increasing its humanitarian aid to Gaza by another $26.8 million, saying the volume of aid entering Gaza is "too small to match the massive humanitarian needs" there.

"Aid is now entering through the Rafah border crossing, but the volumes remain too small to match the massive humanitarian needs in Gaza," Ursula von der Leyen said in her speech at the EU Ambassadors Conference in Brussels.

Underlining that aiding civilians in Gaza is "essential" amid "dire" humanitarian situation, von der Leyen said: "The death toll and the suffering of Palestinian civilians is tragic.

1411 GMT — ‘Unacceptable’: Germany slams Israel's minister's nuclear threats

Germany has condemned statements by an Israeli minister who threatened to consider using nuclear bombs in the Gaza war.

The remarks by Israel’s Cultural Heritage Minister Amichai Elijahu are "of course to be condemned. Such statements are unacceptable," Kathrin Deschauer, deputy spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, said at a press briefing in Berlin.

Related Israeli minister says dropping 'nuclear bomb' on Gaza is an 'option'

1356 GMT — Israeli army will open Gaza corridor to allow Palestinians to flee south

The Israeli army said it will open a corridor for Palestinians in Gaza to flee south amid a massive military offensive in the seaside territory.

Avichay Adraee, the army’s Arabic-language spokesman, said on Monday that civilians can move across the Salahuddin Highway between 10:00am to 14:00pm local time.

"For your safety, take advantage of the time to move south beyond Wadi Gaza," the spokesperson said.

The Israeli army has warned 1.1 million people living in the north of Gaza to evacuate and move south as its forces widened their operations in the northern part of the blockaded enclave.

1304 GMT — Palestinian death toll from Israeli bombings in Gaza exceeds 10,000

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza has said that the death toll from Israeli bombardment of the Palestinian territory surpassed 10,000, nearly one month after the start of the conflict.

The toll included 4,104 children and 2,641 women, the ministry said.

Palestinians held a mass funeral for dozens killed a day earlier in strikes in the south, where Israel has told civilians to seek refuge though it has continued to strike targets all across the coastal enclave.

1258 GMT — Phone, internet services gradually return to Gaza after outage amid conflict

Phone and internet services began to gradually return to Gaza, Palestinian telecommunications company Paltel said.

"The communications service is gradually being restored in different areas of Gaza after it was cut off by the Israeli side," the company said in a statement.

The service was interrupted on Sunday for the third such outage since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict in October.

1256 GMT — Türkiye, US agree on ensuring uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Türkiye and the US agreed on ensuring uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to conflict-torn Gaza, where Israel has continued attacks from multiple fronts since the October 7 offensive by Palestinian resistance group Hamas, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Hakan Fidan emphasised to his US counterpart the necessity of preventing Israel from targeting civilians, displacing people in Gaza and urging for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire.