Covering Gaza war: Deadliest period for journalists in 30 years
Israel's war on Gaza is the deadliest four-week period for journalists covering conflict, after at least 36 media workers were killed, according to New York-based press union the Committee to Protect Journalists.
“Journalists across the region are making great sacrifices to cover this heart-breaking conflict. Those in Gaza, in particular, have paid, and continue to pay, an unprecedented toll and face exponential threats," CPJ official says. / Photo: AA
November 6, 2023

At least 36 journalists and media workers have been killed since the outbreak of Israel's war on Gaza, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has said.

In a statement on Monday, the New York-based press freedom union said the fatalities included 31 Palestinian journalists, four Israelis, and one Lebanese.

The organisation said eight journalists were also injured, three others missing and eight journalists were arrested.

“The Israel-Gaza war has become the deadliest four-week period for journalists covering conflict since CPJ began documenting journalist fatalities in 1992,” it added.

CPJ said it is also investigating numerous reports of other journalists being killed, missing, detained, hurt, or threatened, and of damage to media offices and journalists’ homes.

“CPJ emphasizes that journalists are civilians doing important work during times of crisis and must not be targeted by warring parties ,” said Sherif Mansour, CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa program coordinator.

“Journalists across the region are making great sacrifices to cover this heart-breaking conflict. Those in Gaza, in particular, have paid, and continue to pay, an unprecedented toll and face exponential threats."

"Many have lost colleagues, families, and media facilities, and have fled seeking safety when there is no safe haven or exit.”

Protection for press

The government media office in Gaza called on Sunday for the protection of journalists and press workers, condemning Israeli attacks in which dozens of them have been killed as well as reporting cyberattacks on a number of local media outlets.

“We call on international and regional human rights and journalists' organisations to provide protection for press crews," said the statement.

"We condemn the attacks that killed and wounded dozens of journalists and hold the occupation accountable for them.”

At least 9,770 Palestinians, including 4,800 children and 2,550 women, have been killed in the Israeli bombardments in Gaza. Israeli death toll is nearly 1,600, according to the official figures.

Besides the large number of casualties and massive displacements, basic supplies are running low for Gaza’s 2.3 million residents due to the Israeli siege.

RelatedIsrael’s intentional targeting of journalists unacceptable: Türkiye's Comms Director Altun
SOURCE:AA
