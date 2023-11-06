The Palestinian Authority will not accept a partial transfer of tax revenues from Israel that withholds sums earmarked for administration expenses in Gaza, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said.

He said on Monday that he hoped international pressure would bring a speedy transfer of the funds, which are collected by Israel in areas of the occupied West Bank, and paid to the Palestinian Authority under a longstanding arrangement between the two sides.

Part of the funds go to pay for expenses in Gaza that are still covered by the Palestinian Authority, including the salaries of medical workers and other health and education costs, though Hamas governs the blockaded enclave.

This month, the transfers have been held up by Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who heads one of the hardline nationalist-religious parties in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ruling far-right coalition.

Smotrich has refused to release the full package of funds, saying he will not allow funds to go to Gaza and accusing the Palestinian Authority of supporting the Oct. 7 Hamas operation on Israel which killed around 1,400 people.