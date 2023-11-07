Israel’s offensive in Gaza has damaged 192 mosques, including 56 that were destroyed by occupation forces, the Media Office in Gaza announced late Monday.

"Due to the Israeli aggression, 192 mosques have been damaged, including 56 mosques destroyed, in addition to targeting three churches,” spokesman Salama Marouf said at a press conference in Gaza City.

He added that 192 medical and healthcare facilities were damaged and 32 ambulances were destroyed while 113 healthcare institutions suffered significant damage and 16 hospitals and 32 health centers have been taken out of service.

Some 222,000 residential units have also been affected, with 10,000 buildings completely demolished and 40,000 residential units destroyed by the occupation, Marouf noted.