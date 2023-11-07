WORLD
Israel destroys 56 mosques in Gaza since the beginning of crisis
Gaza media office stated that 192 medical facilities damaged and 113 healthcare institutions significantly affected, with 16 hospitals and 32 health centers now out of service over bombardments.
Palestinian death toll has surpassed 10,000, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza. / Photo: AA
November 7, 2023

Israel’s offensive in Gaza has damaged 192 mosques, including 56 that were destroyed by occupation forces, the Media Office in Gaza announced late Monday.

"Due to the Israeli aggression, 192 mosques have been damaged, including 56 mosques destroyed, in addition to targeting three churches,” spokesman Salama Marouf said at a press conference in Gaza City.

He added that 192 medical and healthcare facilities were damaged and 32 ambulances were destroyed while 113 healthcare institutions suffered significant damage and 16 hospitals and 32 health centers have been taken out of service.

Some 222,000 residential units have also been affected, with 10,000 buildings completely demolished and 40,000 residential units destroyed by the occupation, Marouf noted.

He added that the Israeli occupation destroyed 222 schools, inflicting various types of damage due to continuous shelling, and 60 schools have been taken out of service, while since the beginning of the aggression, 88 government buildings have been destroyed.

