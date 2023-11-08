WORLD
China says ready to hold talks with US 'at all levels'
Recent high-level meetings between Beijing and Washington are sending "positive signals" that relations are improving, says Chinese Vice President Han Zheng.
Relations between Washington and Beijing sunk to some of their deepest lows in recent years. / Photo: Reuters
November 8, 2023

Beijing is ready to hold talks with the United States at "all levels", China's vice president has said ahead of an expected summit in San Francisco between leaders Xi Jinping and Joe Biden next week.

Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore on Wednesday, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said recent high-level meetings between Beijing and Washington were sending "positive signals" that relations were improving.

"We're ready to strengthen communication and dialogue with the United States at all levels, advance mutually beneficial cooperation, properly manage differences and jointly address global challenges," Han said.

Relations between Washington and Beijing sunk to some of their deepest lows in recent years over a host of issues including export controls, human rights and national security.

But both sides appear willing to patch things up, with Washington sending a number of top officials to Beijing this year in a bid to strengthen communications.

No confirmation

US President Biden has said he expects to meet Chinese leader Xi on the sidelines of a summit in San Francisco next week for "constructive" talks.

While Beijing is yet to confirm the meeting, Han on Wednesday reiterated Xi's opinion that the question of US-China ties "bears on the future of humanity".

"The world is big enough for the two countries to develop themselves and prosper together," he said.

SOURCE:AFP
