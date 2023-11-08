In Gaza, where relentless streaks of fire and explosions pose a constant threat to civilian inhabitants, women strive to keep their families safe, feeding their children amid a harsh blockade and keeping them in shelter as Israeli strikes reduce building after building to rubble.

Their stories are etched with courage and heartbreak, as, even during this struggle, they fight for their own voices to be heard in a world that often turns a blind eye.

So far, hundreds of women and girls have perished in the wake of the Israeli onslaught, sparing none from mothers, daughters, and sisters to prominent journalists and top-in-class students.

Among them were Al Shaima Saidam, who just a few months ago had celebrated the near perfect score she earned on the general secondary education tests in the Palestinian enclave. She and her entire family were wiped out in a strike on the Al Nuseirat refugee camp.

Heba Abu Nada, a writer and poet, was killed in her home, leaving behind devastated loved ones and forceful words describing the strength and resilience of her people.

Journalist Salam Mema, along with her husband and three children, were killed in their home by Israeli airstrike in the Jabalia refugee camp. Mema had worked for years to bring the events happening in Gaza to the world stage.

They are not mere numbers, but examples of the hopes, dreams, and plans extinguished by the deadly Israeli airstrikes.

Related Israel's systematic bombing of housing in Gaza a 'war crime': UN expert

‘Unimaginable’ death, deprivation

These losses also serve to illustrate the dire humanitarian crisis that is disproportionately affecting women and girls in Gaza as Israel refuses to consider a ceasefire.

"Women, girls, and their families in Gaza continue to face unimaginable death and deprivation. As Gaza is running out of life-saving water, food, electricity, and fuel, nothing less than the survival of women and girls is at stake," Sarah Hendriks, UN Women’s deputy executive director ad interim, told Anadolu.

"They (women and girls in Gaza) are in overcrowded and overstretched shelters without food, water, privacy, or sanitation facilities — limited to no operational toilets — which is increasing protection risks."

UN Women estimates that over 1,800 women have become widows and will bear the weight of their family’s survival alone, and that more than 744,000 women and girls have been displaced from their homes.

"The impact of this conflict on women and girls is beyond words. As is often the case in conflicts, women are disproportionately affected, and the road to recovery for them will be measured in years, if they survive," Hendriks said.

'Brink of collapse'

Describing the current situation in Gaza, Hendriks said the humanitarian system there is “on the brink of collapse.”