Saudi Arabia's crown prince has called for an end to the war in Gaza, a stance later echoed in a declaration with African leaders attending a summit in Riyadh.

"We condemn what Gaza is facing from military assault, targeting of civilians, the violations of international law by the Israeli occupation authorities," Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said during the African-Saudi summit in the kingdom's capital.

"We stress on the need to stop this war and the forced displacement of Palestinians," he added.

Israeli air strikes hit three Gaza hospitals and a school on Friday, killing at least 27 people, and a ground battle was underway near another hospital, Palestinian officials said.

Leaders attending the African-Saudi summit in a joint declaration said military operations in the occupied Palestinian territories needed to stop and civilians must be protected, the state Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Leaders who attended the summit included the presidents of Nigeria, Kenya, Zambia, Djibouti and Mauritania, the prime ministers of Ethiopia and Niger, and the foreign minister of Egypt.

The leaders "stressed the need to end the real cause of the confli ct represented by the Israeli occupation," calling for intensified efforts to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on a two-state solution "to guarantee the Palestinian people their right to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital," according to SPA.