WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia to supply Igla-S anti-aircraft missiles to India
India is the world's largest arms importer and Russia remains its largest supplier.
Russia to supply Igla-S anti-aircraft missiles to India
Russian serviceman fires anti-aircraft missile with Russian-made Igla ground-to-air launcher. / Photo: Reuters Archive
November 14, 2023

Russia has signed a contract to supply Igla-S hand-held anti-aircraft missiles to India and allow production of the Igla there under licence, the Russian state news agency TASS quoted a top arms export official as saying.

The Igla-S is a man-portable air defence system (MANPADS) that can be fired by an individual or crew to bring down an enemy aircraft.

"We have already signed the corresponding document and now, together with an Indian private company, we are organising the production of Igla-S MANPADS in India," TASS quoted Alexander Mikheyev, head of the state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, as saying on Tuesday.

India is the world's largest arms importer and Russia remains its largest supplier.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Russia accounted for 45 percent of India's arms imports between 2018 and 2022, with France providing 29 percent and the United States 11 percent.

RelatedRussia outlines anti-West global strategy, sees China, India as partners
Recommended

Joint production

Another Russian state news agency, RIA, quoted Mikheyev earlier as saying that "Rosoboronexport is working with Indian private and public enterprises to organise joint production of aviation weapons and integrate them into the existing aviation fleet in India".

No details were provided about which Indian companies would be involved or when potential production would start.

Mikheyev said Rosoboronexport and Indian partners had provided the Indian Ministry of Defence with Su-30MKI fighter jets, tanks, armoured vehicles and shells.

At the beginning of the year, India and Russia also started joint production of AK-203 Kalashnikov assault rifles.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar