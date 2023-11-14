Russia has signed a contract to supply Igla-S hand-held anti-aircraft missiles to India and allow production of the Igla there under licence, the Russian state news agency TASS quoted a top arms export official as saying.

The Igla-S is a man-portable air defence system (MANPADS) that can be fired by an individual or crew to bring down an enemy aircraft.

"We have already signed the corresponding document and now, together with an Indian private company, we are organising the production of Igla-S MANPADS in India," TASS quoted Alexander Mikheyev, head of the state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, as saying on Tuesday.

India is the world's largest arms importer and Russia remains its largest supplier.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Russia accounted for 45 percent of India's arms imports between 2018 and 2022, with France providing 29 percent and the United States 11 percent.