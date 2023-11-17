TÜRKİYE
Mavi Marmara humanitarian flotilla set to reach aid to Gaza again
The Mavi Marmara Association initiates an independent civil mission to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, recalling the tragic events of 2010 when Israeli forces killed 10 Turkish activists on the aid flotilla.
A flotilla of ships is en route to Gaza to deliver essential humanitarian aid and support. / Photo: AA Archive
November 17, 2023

The Mavi Marmara Freedom and Solidarity Association will launch another flotilla of ships carrying humanitarian aid into Gaza.

"We are setting out again towards Gaza as a civil and independent movement in line with the decision we made with the International Freedom Flotilla, of which we are a member,” the association said on its website.

“Our actions against the naval blockade in Gaza adhere to the principles of nonviolence and non-violent resistance," it added.

The association pointed out that Israel initiated a significant brutality in Gaza with mosques, schools, hospitals and all civilian settlements coming under attack.

It emphasised that Israel has persisted with the onslaught, disregarding decisions and warnings from the UN and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, thereby ignoring the international conscience.

Members of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition have held meetings in London to plan the next flotilla from Europe to Gaza, which is scheduled to sail next year in an attempt to break the naval blockade imposed on Gaza, The Jerusalem Post reported.

In May 2010, Israeli forces killed 10 Turkish activists on the Mavi Marmara aid flotilla, which was headed for Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid.

In the aftermath of the attack, Türkiye demanded an official apology from Israel, compensation for the families of those killed, and the lifting of Israel’s Gaza blockade.

In 2013, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed regret over the incident to Türkiye’s then-Prime Minister and now President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In addition to the compensation, Israel has agreed to Türkiye’s humanitarian presence in besieged Gaza.

