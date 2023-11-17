TÜRKİYE
Turkish charity delivers medical aid convoy to Gaza
In collaboration with the Egyptian Red Crescent and international organisations, The Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation is providing essential medical materials to address deprived civilians in Gaza.
As the Israeli assault on Gaza continues on day 41, Türkiye has been unwavering in its support for Palestine / Photo: AA Archive
November 17, 2023

The Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) has delivered an aid convoy to Gaza, the Palestinian enclave under Israeli bombardment for over 40 days now.

According to the charity, the convoy of 11 trucks loaded with medical supplies, organised in response to the escalating crisis triggered by Israel's attacks, passed through the Rafah Border Crossing with Egypt.

In collaboration with the Egyptian Red Crescent and international organisations, the aid was delivered to the Palestinian Red Crescent and the UN agency for Palestinian refugees or UNRWA.

Ongoing attacks

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on Gaza since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7.

At least 11,500 Palestinians have since been killed, including more than 7,800 women and children, and more than 29,200 injured, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel's relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

