Erdogan urges Germany to take steps on release of Palestinian hostages held by Israel
Reiterating that Israel is holding nearly 10,000 hostages, Turkish President Erdogan calls on Germany to act on the release of the Palestinians in Israeli custody.
The President Erdogan speaks at the 62nd National Turkish Students Union General Assembly. /Photo: AA / Others
November 18, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Germany to take steps to release the thousands of Palestinians in Israeli custody.

"Israel is holding nearly 10,000 hostages. Take a step toward their release, Germany, and we will make an effort to save hostages held by Hamas," Erdogan said on Saturday at the 62nd National Turkish Students Union General Assembly.

Israel holds thousands of Palestinian prisoners in administrative detention, without the right to a trial.

Erdogan was in Berlin on day-long official visit on Friday, where he met President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Hamas attacked parts of Israel on October 7 and took Israeli hostages into the enclave.

Since then, Israel has continued its air and ground attacks on Gaza, killing at least 12,000 Palestinians. The official death toll in Israel stands at about 1,200.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed in the Israeli attacks on Gaza.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
