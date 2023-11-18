A young Brazilian fan of US singer Taylor Swift has died in Rio de Janeiro night after falling ill inside the superstar's sweltering concert venue amid a record-breaking heatwave across large swathes of Brazil, prompting the government to mandate the provision of water during the tour.

Ana Clara Benevides, 23, became unwell at the Nilton Santos stadium, event organizer T4F wrote on Instagram. It said she was promptly attended to by medical staff, and then taken to an on-site medical station, before being transferred to the Salgado Filho Hospital, where she died.

Rio state health service said she arrived at hospital with her heart stopped. Her cause of death is unknown, and will be investigated.

Some 60,000 fans had gathered for Swift's sell-out concert at the stadium, which is located far from Rio's breezy picture-postcard beaches in a neighborhood in the north of the city.

The show took place on the same day that Rio recorded its highest ever reading of the so-called heat index, which combines temperature and humidity, at 59.3°C.

Related Taylor Swift: Understanding Miss Americana star’s fanbase in Southeast Asia

Eras Tour