WORLD
3 MIN READ
European outcry grows over Israel's Gaza war, sparks widespread protests
Thousands of protesters gather on streets of major European cities in solidarity with Palestinians.
European outcry grows over Israel's Gaza war, sparks widespread protests
Protest calling for ceasefire in Gaza takes place in Barcelona. / Photo: Reuters
November 19, 2023

People across Europe have continued to take to the streets to express solidarity with Palestine and condemn ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Braving rainy weather, some 2,000 people gathered in Amsterdam on Saturday, carrying Palestinian flags and chanting slogans including "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," "Ceasefire now," and "Stop genocide in Palestine."

Protester Cillia Ferrier maintained that what was happening in Palestine was apartheid, while another demonstrator, Bart, urged the Dutch government to stop Israel.

In Poland, hundreds rallied in the capital city of Warsaw in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza with slogans emphasizing on the killing of children and civilians by Israel.

Meanwhile, a large-participation march was organised in the Austrian capital Vienna to end the Israeli occupation of Gaza.

Activist Medina Altagic said that she was here to show her support for the Palestinians in Gaza, who she said have been massacred for weeks, and urged public solidarity with them.

In Germany, hundreds of people held a pro-Palestine protest in Berlin.

Jakub Bielecki, who participated in the demonstrations, said: "I'm here to show solidarity with the Palestinian people currently being bombed by Israeli soldiers, and unfortunately, speaking out against the unwavering support for Israel in Germany is hindered.

"This is not being questioned, and it makes me very uncomfortable. Children are dying, and it causes sleepless nights for me. I am here to say you are not alone."

A group of doctors marched with their mouths covered to draw attention to the bombing of hospitals in Gaza and the killing of civilians.

Thousands also gathered at Parc Des Cropettes Square in Geneva, Switzerland, to protest Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Despite the cold, protesters marched to the UN Office in the city.

Recommended
RelatedPro-Palestine rally in Washington demands US end military support to Israel

'Israeli officials distort religious texts to justify Gaza massacre'

Meanwhile in France, thousands of demonstrators also endured cold weather and rain at a protest for Gaza.

Nadav Joffe was participating in the protest with anti-colonial Jewish community group Tsedek (Justice).

"We joined this protest to demonstrate solidarity with the Palestinian people, especially those in Gaza, and to demand an immediate ceasefire," he said.

Joffe, calling for an end to the "ethnic cleansing in Gaza" and for international sanctions against Israel, said:

"As Jews, coming to protest is crucial because ethnic cleansing, happening in Gaza, is being carried out in our name, distorting our history, beliefs, and symbols."

He emphasized that "Israeli officials are distorting religious texts to legitimise the massacre in Gaza."

Throughout the country, separate demonstrations were organised in various cities, including Rennes, Clermont-Ferrand, and Toulouse.

RelatedIDF helicopter hits Israeli festivalgoers during Hamas attack — report
SOURCE:AA
Explore
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump