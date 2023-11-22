WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel unveils lists of Palestinian detainees in swap agreement
Publication of the list came shortly after Israel and Hamas announced a truce-for-hostage deal.
Israel unveils lists of Palestinian detainees in swap agreement
Demonstration of support for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons in Gaza / Photo: AA Archive
November 22, 2023

Israel's Justice Ministry has released a list of 300 Palestinian prisoners included in a swap deal with Hamas.

The list includes detainees belonging to various Palestinian factions such as Hamas, Fatah, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

The list was posted on the ministry’s website to give the Israeli public 24 hours to appeal to the court against the release of any name in the list.

The publication of the list came shortly after Israel and Hamas announced a truce-for-hostage deal early Wednesday.

RelatedIsrael's legitimacy wanes as the Holocaust narrative fades in the West

Gaza truce

Recommended

Under the agreement, 50 Israelis held by Hamas will be released in exchange for 150 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, Israeli media reported.

The deal also includes a four-day pause in fighting and the entry of 300 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid, including fuel, into Gaza.

The agreement also allows an extension of the pause and the potential release of more children and women held by the two sides. Israel estimates that at least 239 Israelis are being held by Hamas following its cross-border attack on Oct. 7.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks in Gaza following the Hamas attack, killing more than 14,128 Palestinians, including 5,840 children and 3,920 women, according to health authorities in the enclave.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

RelatedIsrael's media reveals details of Israel-Hamas hostage swap deal
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan