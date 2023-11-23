Anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders' far-right party has won most seats in the Netherlands' election, according to near-complete results, but the country's fragmented political system means months of talking will be needed before the next government is formed.

Here's what happens next after Wilders' PVV (Freedom Party) clinched 37 seats in parliament ahead of a left-wing bloc that gained 25 seats and the centre-right VVD which won 24.

'Complex and exciting' negotiations

Seventy-six is the magic number. That's how many seats in the 150-seat parliament any coalition needs to govern.

As soon as the final results are in, the calculators will be coming out to see what combination of the many competing parties can get to that number.

The new House of Representatives meets to begin the business of forming a cabinet - "a complex and exciting process", as the parliament's own website describes it.

First, political parties appoint a "scout" to kick off initial talks.

Then parliament appoints an "informateur" to scope out the possible contours of a coalition agreement. Before 2012, this person was appointed by the monarch.

When it looks like a group of parties can work together, in comes a "formateur", who is almost always the person who won the election. That person starts the sensitive work of building a potential cabinet.

If all is agreed, the parties sign a coalition agreement and the new government sets out its plans in parliament, followed by a vote of confidence.

How long does this take?

Ages. Parties compete to get as much of their manifesto into the coalition agreement as possible, and that's even before the jockeying for ministerial jobs.

The last government of Prime Minister Mark Rutte took a record 271 days to form. It could take even longer this time.

"Amid high fragmentation, government formation remains almost even more important than the exact election result," said Herman Betten from the Teneo Research Group.

Most analysts do not expect a government to be formed before mid-2024.

What are the possibilities?

Wilders has 37 seats, making him already nearly half-way to the magic 76, but there is still a long way to go. The pro-reform New Social Contract of Pieter Omtzigt seems to be a likely first move, with his 20 seats.