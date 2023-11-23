As family and friends in the US come together for Thanksgiving Day, an annual holiday traditionally meant to honour a historic harvest feast between Native Americans and early English settlers, the true legacy of the occasion is often not acknowledged.

For many Americans — mostly people of Native American ancestry — the day is a reminder not of a glorious past, but one that is marked by oppression and bloodshed.

For over 50 years, the United American Indians for New England have declared Thanksgiving as a National Day of Mourning to protest against racism and oppression that Indigenous people everywhere continue to experience.

According to the native-led organisation, the day is a "reminder of the genocide of millions of Native people, the theft of Native lands and the erasure of Native cultures."

Pilgrim scholar and professor emeritus of history at Millersville University Francis Bremer says the US is increasingly open "to a side of the story that's too often been ignored."

"Fifty years ago, for non-native people, these were uncomfortable truths they didn't want to hear. Now they're necessary truths."

Pilgrim's progress

There are different accounts of how the Thanksgiving celebrations started.

In 1620, English settlers or pilgrims aboard the Mayflower arrived in Plymouth, Massachusetts, where the native Wampanoag people had been living for centuries.

Due to starvation and disease, about half of the 102 passengers didn't survive the first winter upon arriving. But with the help of Wampanoag, the surviving settlers built towns and learned to fish and farm the new land they found themselves in, leading to the harvest feast between natives and settlers in 1621.

Fast forward to 2023. This year would mark the 402nd anniversary of Thanksgiving celebrations.

However, according to the Virginia Museum of History and Culture, the first ever Thanksgiving was celebrated way back in 1619 by settlers who arrived in Virginia, known back then as Berkeley Hundred.

Author Richard Greener, on the other hand, writes that the true origin of Thanksgiving occurred in 1637, a year which saw Massachusetts Colony Governor John Winthrop call a day of celebration following the return of colonial armed hunters who had just massacred hundreds of Pequot Indians in what is now Mystic, Connecticut.