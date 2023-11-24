Afghanistan's embassy in India has announced its "permanent closure," more than two years after the Taliban returned to power in Kabul following the collapse of the Western-backed government.

"The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in New Delhi regrets to announce the permanent closure of its diplomatic mission in New Delhi," it said in a letter it posted on social media platform X, formerly Twitter on Friday.

Before the Taliban's return, India was one of the major backers of the former regime in Afghanistan and invested in various sectors.

It was also the region's largest provider of development aid to Afghanistan and provided the country's now defunct National Defence and Security Forces with training and military equipment despite having no troops on the ground.

Most foreign nations, including India, do not officially recognise the Taliban government in Afghanistan but acknowledge the group as the country's de facto ruling authority.

This has left many Afghan embassies and consulates in limbo, with diplomats appointed by the former government refusing to cede control of embassy buildings and property to representatives chosen by the Taliban authorities.

The Taliban authorities have full control of around a dozen Afghan embassies abroad — including in Pakistan, China and Iran. Others operate on a hybrid system, with the ambassador gone but embassy staff still carrying out routine consular work such as issuing visas and other documents.