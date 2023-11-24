The German government’s pro-Israel stance on the Gaza war is not supported by the public, a new poll reveals.

The poll by the Allensbach Institute found that the majority of Germans are against taking sides in the Israel-Palestine conflict, and strongly oppose providing military support to Israel.

Some 43 percent of those surveyed said Germany should stay out of the conflict, and only 34 percent said they agree with the view that Germany bears special responsibility for Israel due to its Nazi past.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has repeatedly said that Israel’s security is non-negotiable, and in the current conflict with Hamas, Germany “has only one place,” and that is “firmly at the side of Israel".

In the poll, only 31 percent of respondents backed Scholz’s approach, and said they supported Israel’s military campaign in Gaza against Hamas.

In contrast, 38 percent of those surveyed said Israel should be urged to exercise restraint to prevent casualties among the Palestinian civilian population.