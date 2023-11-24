WORLD
2 MIN READ
German government's pro-Israel stance on Gaza war not supported by public: Poll
The poll showed that majority of the Germans expect the government to take a more balanced stance and step up efforts for a diplomatic solution.
Majority of the German respondents  in the poll opposed sending ammunition or weapons to Israel/ Photo: AA
November 24, 2023

The German government’s pro-Israel stance on the Gaza war is not supported by the public, a new poll reveals.

The poll by the Allensbach Institute found that the majority of Germans are against taking sides in the Israel-Palestine conflict, and strongly oppose providing military support to Israel.

Some 43 percent of those surveyed said Germany should stay out of the conflict, and only 34 percent said they agree with the view that Germany bears special responsibility for Israel due to its Nazi past.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has repeatedly said that Israel’s security is non-negotiable, and in the current conflict with Hamas, Germany “has only one place,” and that is “firmly at the side of Israel".

In the poll, only 31 percent of respondents backed Scholz’s approach, and said they supported Israel’s military campaign in Gaza against Hamas.

In contrast, 38 percent of those surveyed said Israel should be urged to exercise restraint to prevent casualties among the Palestinian civilian population.

Overall, 57 percent of Germans said Scholz’s government should pursue a mediating role between the warring parties.

Meanwhile, 17 percent of the respondents criticized the Israeli government, saying it does not want peace at all.

Around 38 percent said Israel has “too little understanding for its Arab neighbours” and is “unjustly occupying territories.”

Asked about the German government’s offer of military support to Israel, the majority of the respondents opposed sending ammunition or weapons.

Some 8 percent of Germans said they support sending weapons, and only 3 percent said the German armed forces Bundeswehr should offer support to Israel in its military campaign.

SOURCE:AA
