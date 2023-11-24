US President Joe Biden has said that "chances are real" to extend the "humanitarian pause" between Israel and Hamas in besieged Gaza.

Speaking to reporters on Friday at a press conference in Nantucket, Massachusetts, Biden said Friday's Gaza captive release is "only a start", adding that he expects more captives to be released tomorrow and days after that.

"I think the chances are real," Biden said when asked by a reporter about the chances that the four-day truce in Gaza could be extended further.

"Today's release is the start of a process," he said.

"Over the next few days, we expect that dozens of hostages will be returned to their families. We also remember all those who are still being held and renew our commitment to work for their release as well," he added.

Biden also renewed the US’ commitment to work for the release of those who are still being detained, as well as two American women and one four-year-old child, Abigail Mor Edan, who remains among those missing.

Biden said he remains in personal contact with the leaders of Qatar, Egypt and Israel to make sure that the deal "stays on track" and every aspect of it is implemented.

The US will be informed about the second wave of releases of hostages from besieged Gaza in the next hour, Biden said.

The truce would see Israel releasing 150 Palestinian hostages in exchange for 50 Israeli captives from besieged Gaza.

About 28 Palestinian hostages were freed in the occupied West Bank. Eleven others were brought to occupied East Jerusalem.