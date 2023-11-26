Northern Gaza has only three hospitals now operating, serving some 900,000 people there, and they are close to collapse, a top official has warned.

“The quantities of medical aid and fuel that arrived in Gaza, especially the northern areas of the strip, are very limited and insufficient, in light of the catastrophic health condition of the hospitals,” Munir Al Bursh, director general of the Health Ministry Gaza, told Anadolu on Sunday.

"Medicines and medical supplies must be brought into Gaza in large quantities, in line with the catastrophic health situation in the strip,” he added.

He stressed "the need to strengthen the health system in Gaza and the northern regions and provide adequate health services."

“Only three hospitals are operating in the northern Gaza Strip, namely Al Maamadani, Al Awda, and Kamal Adwan,” Bursh said, warning of “their collapse.”

He described the health situation in Gaza in general as "extremely catastrophic and lacking the necessary health components."

Last Thursday the government media office in Gaza said that 26 hospitals and 55 health centres in the enclave were out of service. Israeli forces also targeted 55 ambulances, while dozens of others are out of service due to fuel shortage.