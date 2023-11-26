WORLD
3 MIN READ
Only 3 hospitals still operating in Gaza near collapse — Health Ministry
Israel's extensive military assaults have plunged the health system in Gaza in to an "extremely catastrophic" state, as Israel allows minimal aid into the besieged enclave during a four-day humanitarian pause.
Only 3 hospitals still operating in Gaza near collapse — Health Ministry
The director general of the Health Ministry in Gaza says aid that has been delivered into the Palestinian territory during the "humanitarian pause" is "very limited and insufficient". / Photo: AP
November 26, 2023

Northern Gaza has only three hospitals now operating, serving some 900,000 people there, and they are close to collapse, a top official has warned.

“The quantities of medical aid and fuel that arrived in Gaza, especially the northern areas of the strip, are very limited and insufficient, in light of the catastrophic health condition of the hospitals,” Munir Al Bursh, director general of the Health Ministry Gaza, told Anadolu on Sunday.

"Medicines and medical supplies must be brought into Gaza in large quantities, in line with the catastrophic health situation in the strip,” he added.

He stressed "the need to strengthen the health system in Gaza and the northern regions and provide adequate health services."

“Only three hospitals are operating in the northern Gaza Strip, namely Al Maamadani, Al Awda, and Kamal Adwan,” Bursh said, warning of “their collapse.”

He described the health situation in Gaza in general as "extremely catastrophic and lacking the necessary health components."

Last Thursday the government media office in Gaza said that 26 hospitals and 55 health centres in the enclave were out of service. Israeli forces also targeted 55 ambulances, while dozens of others are out of service due to fuel shortage.

RelatedIsrael continues pressuring Palestinians in Gaza to 'move to south'
Recommended

Prisoners swap amidst crisis

A Qatari-mediated four-day humanitarian pause took effect Friday, temporarily halting Israeli attacks on Gaza. The pause was also meant to ease the delivery of more aid to the besieged enclave.

Though Israel had partially lifted its full blockade imposed soon after October 7, it only let a trickle of badly needed aid in, a small portion of what was delivered prior to then.

Israel and Hamas swapped 41 Israelis and foreigners for 78 Palestinians from Israeli jails in two batches of a prisoners swap carried out in the first two days of a four-day humanitarian pause.

Israel launched a massive military campaign in Gaza following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

It has since killed at least 14,854 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and over 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave. The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran says it will halt cooperation with IAEA after UN fails to lift sanctions
Türkiye has become 'the voice of oppressed' — Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee