Greece's prime minister has said he would push UK leader Rishi Sunak for the return of the Parthenon Sculptures from the British Museum, where they are presently exhibited.

Greece maintains the marbles were stolen, which Britain denies, and the issue has been a source of contention between the countries for decades.

In the interview with BBC One aired on Sunday, Kryakos Mitsotakis said, “This is not a question of returning artefacts whose ownership we question. We feel that these sculptures belong to Greece and that they were essentially stolen.

“But this is not, in my mind, an ownership question. This is a reunification argument.”

"It's as if I told you that you would cut the Mona Lisa in half, and you will have half of it at the Louvre and half of it at the British Museum, do you think your viewers would appreciate the beauty of the painting in such a way?" he asked.

Mitsotakis added that "this is exactly what happened with the Parthenon sculptures".

"We’ve waited for hundreds of years"

When asked if he is confident that such a deal will be reached, Mitsotakis replied, “We have not made as much progress as I would like in the negotiations. But again, I’m a patient man and we’ve waited for hundreds of years and I will persist in these discussions.”