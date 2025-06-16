After a prolonged and bitter standoff, Pakistan and Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers are back at the table, negotiating to mend their frayed relations.

The two countries have taken tentative steps toward normalisation, marked by the recent appointment of full-time ambassadors in each other’s capitals.

Credit for this diplomatic thaw largely goes to China, which hosted and facilitated an informal trilateral meeting of foreign ministers in Beijing on May 21. That gathering helped thaw the ice between Islamabad and Kabul.

Diplomatic circles in Pakistan see it as a “meaningful move”. While it falls short of full recognition of the Afghan Taliban as the legitimate rulers, it tacitly acknowledges them as the de facto government.

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, who also holds the portfolio of foreign minister, announced the appointment of a full-time ambassador to Kabul while he was in Hong Kong.

This signalled a shift from Islamabad’s previous posture of waiting for a green light from the US-led Western bloc.

Though formal recognition remains elusive, the move reflects a significant shift in policy, one that aligns with growing regional acceptance of the Taliban government.

China leads, others follow



China, which upgraded diplomatic ties with the Afghan Taliban in 2023, has already made huge investments, especially in Afghanistan’s mining sector.

Now Beijing enjoys influence in Kabul as it emerged as the biggest player in this land-locked nation following the departure of the US-led NATO forces.

China has also made Afghanistan part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is a flagship project of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). This offers another reason for both Kabul and Islamabad to resolve their differences and instead exploit the economic, trading and investment opportunities.

Meanwhile, regional shifts continue. Russia and Kazakhstan have removed the Taliban from their domestic terrorist list, and diplomatic sources say that Tajikistan is also expected to follow suit.

Uzbekistan has already established a free economic zone on its border with Afghanistan, where Afghans are allowed a two-week visa-free entry.

For Pakistan, the stakes are high. Improved security and infrastructure in Afghanistan could finally enable it to tap Central Asian trade and to meet its energy needs from Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. The dream also includes building a railroad, connecting Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Weight of history

However, the weight of history and geopolitics keeps the task of building normal and trustworthy ties between the two neighbours complicated, if not impossible.

Not long ago, Pakistan and Afghanistan were frequently exchanging cross-border artillery and barbs. Islamabad had been accusing the Afghan Taliban of harbouring anti-Pakistan militant groups, including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), since they returned to power in Kabul in August 2021.

Pakistan also blamed Afghanistan for allowing secessionist nationalist groups to use its soil for carrying out attacks in its restive southwestern Balochistan province. Militant groups, including the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and the TTP, also collaborate in carrying out terrorist attacks, which is a new phenomenon.