Former Colombian president Alvaro Uribe has been convicted of procedural fraud and bribing witnesses, becoming the first former head of state in Colombia's history to be found guilty by a court of law.

Judge Sandra Heredia delivered the ruling on Monday in a session that lasted more than 10 hours.

Uribe, who served as president from 2002 to 2010, is considered the most influential opposition figure to current President Gustavo Petro.

He has repeatedly described the charges as politically motivated.

The US, on the other hand, protested the conviction, saying it sets a “worrisome precedent.”

“Former Colombian President Uribe’s only crime has been to tirelessly fight and defend his homeland. The weaponisation of Colombia’s judicial branch by radical judges has now set a worrisome precedent,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on X.

13-year-old dispute