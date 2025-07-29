WORLD
2 min read
Former Colombian president Uribe convicted in historic witness tampering case
Uribe’s conviction has sparked political turmoil ahead of Colombia’s 2026 elections, with US lawmakers denouncing the verdict as judicial overreach.
Former Colombian president Uribe convicted in historic witness tampering case
Former Colombian president Alvaro Uribe convicted in historic witness tampering case / AP
July 29, 2025

Former Colombian president Alvaro Uribe has been convicted of procedural fraud and bribing witnesses, becoming the first former head of state in Colombia's history to be found guilty by a court of law.

Judge Sandra Heredia delivered the ruling on Monday in a session that lasted more than 10 hours.

Uribe, who served as president from 2002 to 2010, is considered the most influential opposition figure to current President Gustavo Petro.

He has repeatedly described the charges as politically motivated.

The US, on the other hand, protested the conviction, saying it sets a “worrisome precedent.”

“Former Colombian President Uribe’s only crime has been to tirelessly fight and defend his homeland. The weaponisation of Colombia’s judicial branch by radical judges has now set a worrisome precedent,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on X.

13-year-old dispute

Recommended

The case stems from a 13-year-old dispute with leftist Senator Ivan Cepeda, a member of the ruling coalition.

During a congressional debate, Cepeda accused Uribe of ties to far-right paramilitary groups.

Uribe responded by accusing Cepeda of fabricating witness testimony using imprisoned paramilitaries.

Uribe was formally charged in May 2024 with bribery, procedural fraud, and witness manipulation.

Colombian prosecutors later attempted to close the case, but their request was denied by the courts.

Uribe has continued to deny all charges, calling the proceedings an act of political vengeance.

Following the conviction, Uribe could face between six and 12 years in prison.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia