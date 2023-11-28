The President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has commented on the allegations that the UK used its bases in Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus to support Israel's attacks on Gaza, emphasising that such actions would never receive approval from the Turkish people.

President Ersin Tatar told Anadolu it was unpleasant for the UK, as a respected state, to support such a massacre.

He said on Tuesday, "If the intervention is made from Cyprus, it is even worse because Cyprus is our homeland where we were born and raised. The Turkish Cypriot people condemned such an incident and never approved of it. Being a part of such brutality, such oppression from here."

After October 7, it is alleged that the UK used its bases in Southern Cyprus to support Israel's attacks on Gaza.

Military support claims

Haaretz newspaper claimed that more than 40 US cargo planes, 20 British cargo planes, and seven cargo helicopters transported weapons, equipment, and personnel to the Akrotiri base on the island of Cyprus.

Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides argued that the UK bases on the island were not used by the US for transporting weapons and ammunition to Israel but were prepared for possible evacuations in the region by the British and Americans.

Cyprus Mail reported on November 21 that the UK Minister of State for the Armed Forces, James Heappey, announced an increase in the number of troops on the island and in the Eastern Mediterranean from 3,500 to 4,500 after October 7.