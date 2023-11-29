If Donald Trump wins next year's US presidential election, it would be a "catastrophe" for Europe, Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has said.

Pistorius made the remarks during a panel discussion at the Berlin Foreign Policy Forum on Tuesday.

"Whoever comes to the White House, one case would be a catastrophe, the other case would be much better," Pistorius said while commenting on the impact of the 2024 US presidential election on transatlantic ties.

He said even if a Democrat wins the election, Europe will continue to face challenges in terms of ties as Washington's focus would be more on the Indo-Pacific region.