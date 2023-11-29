WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump's re-election would be 'a catastrophe' for Europe: Germany
European countries will have to take more responsibility for Europe's security if Donald Trump wins the 2024 US presidential vote, says German defence minister.
Trump's re-election would be 'a catastrophe' for Europe: Germany
Trump, who served as president from 2017 to 2021, had repeatedly criticised America’s European allies for not sharing the financial and military burden of NATO. / Photo: Reuters
November 29, 2023

If Donald Trump wins next year's US presidential election, it would be a "catastrophe" for Europe, Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has said.

Pistorius made the remarks during a panel discussion at the Berlin Foreign Policy Forum on Tuesday.

"Whoever comes to the White House, one case would be a catastrophe, the other case would be much better," Pistorius said while commenting on the impact of the 2024 US presidential election on transatlantic ties.

He said even if a Democrat wins the election, Europe will continue to face challenges in terms of ties as Washington's focus would be more on the Indo-Pacific region.

Recommended

"If they do that, they will probably not be able to maintain their engagement in Europe at the same level," he said.

Pistorius said European nations within the NATO alliance will have to take on more responsibility for Europe's security after the US presidential election.

Trump, who served as president from 2017 to 2021, had repeatedly criticised America's European allies for not sharing the financial and military burden of NATO and even threatened to pull US troops out of Europe.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan