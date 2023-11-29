In Pictures: Thousands mark International Day of Solidarity with Palestine
WORLD
2 MIN READ
In Pictures: Thousands mark International Day of Solidarity with PalestineUN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says, "This international day of solidarity comes during one of the darkest chapters in the history of Palestinian people".
Protesters during a demonstration in support of Palestinians in Gaza, to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, in Beirut. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
November 29, 2023

Hundreds of thousands of people across the world marked the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on Wednesday, demanding an end to Israeli atrocities on the besieged people and calling for the creation of a free Palestine state.

"This international day of solidarity comes during one of the darkest chapters in the history of the Palestinian people," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a message.

Guterres also pointed to the "vital" work of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees or UNRWA, saying it is now "more important than ever" that the international community stands with the agency as a source of support for the Palestinian people.

Recommended
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan