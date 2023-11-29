Mali's military government has announced an investigation into the Tuareg rebel leaders who signed a peace agreement in 2015 and now accuse the government of failing to comply with it, as experts worry that the deal crucial to establishing a measure of stability in the country's north is collapsing.

The public prosecutor at the Bamako Court of Appeal on Tuesday ordered the probe into the rebel leaders who at times have sought to create the independent state of Azawad and have attacked Mali's security forces in recent months.

The government of the West African nation has referred to the rebels as a “terrorist group.”

The developments could mean more violence in a region already under threat from fighters linked to al Qaeda and where both UN peacekeepers and French forces have withdrawn in recent months.

The Tuareg rebellion in Mali’s north has been a source of conflict for decades. More than a decade of instability has followed their rebellion in 2013, though in 2015 the Tuareg rebel groups signed the peace deal with the government that was welcomed by the United Nations.

In a televised statement, the public prosecutor announced that specialists in fighting terrorism and transnational organized crime would launch an investigation against "terrorist leaders and other signatories” to that agreement.

Key leaders of the Tuareg rebellion were named in the statement as well as leaders of the al Qaeda-linked JNIM group.