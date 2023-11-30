WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia bans 'international LGBT movement' for 'extremism'
It did not say whether certain individuals or organisations would be affected by the ruling.
Russia bans 'international LGBT movement' for 'extremism'
 The conservative turn promoted by President Vladimir Putin is often portrayed as an existential fight against Western liberal values [AFP] / AFP
November 30, 2023

Russia has banned the "international LGBT movement," claiming it was an extremist group.

The supreme court handed down the ruling in Moscow on Thursday, AFP journalists in court reported.

Judge Oleg Nefedov ruled that "the international LGBT public movement and its subdivisions" were extremist, and issued a "ban on its activities on the territory of Russia".

The hearing took place behind closed doors and without any defence present.

Fewer than 10 people had gathered outside the court.

The judge said the order should be executed immediately -- though some rights NGOs said there would be bureaucratic delays.

Recommended

If applied to individuals, the "extremist" label means gay, lesbian, transgender or queer people living in Russia could face years in jail.

Lawmaker Pyotr Tolstoy said "This is a historic event, because our country has encroached on the most 'sacred' thing that exists in the liberal world."

The Orthodox Church -- headed by President Vladimir Putin ally Patriarch Kirill -- welcomed the move.

"It's a form of moral self-defence of society," said Vakhtang Kipshidze, an official for the Moscow Patriarchate.

In Muslim-majority Chechnya -- ruled by Ramzan Kadyrov, who claims the region is exclusively heterosexual -- officials also praised the move.

"Russia has shown once again that neither the collective West nor the United States will deprive us of the most important thing of all: a religious and national identity," said Minister Akhmed Dudaev.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan